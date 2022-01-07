ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Paramus Catholic over DePaul - Girls basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kylie Cabana’s 21 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists lifted Paramus Catholic to a 59-22 victory over DePaul in Paramus....

NJ.com

Wayne Valley over West Milford - Boys basketball recap

Kam Green made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points as Wayne Valley defeated West Milford, 79-48, in Wayne. Drake Flower scored 14 points for Wayne Valley (6-2), which broke the game wide open with a 32-9 third quarter surge. Krenar Shaqiri had 12 points and Nick Ender added 11.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Myshkoff leads Pope John past St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap

Robbie Myshkoff scored two goals in Pope John’s 5-0 victory over St. Peter’s Prep at Secaucus Ice Rink. It was the first career multi-goal game for Myshkoff, a sophomore. He opened the scoring with an even-strength goal just 2:43 into the game, then later added a power play goal in the second period for Pope John (4-4-5). Matt Hughes had a goal and an assist, Nathan Meola dished out two assists, and both Jake Stevens and David Koptyra scored a goal apiece. Tyler Paluzzi made 26 saves for the shutout.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Area teams climb power-point standings

The march continues toward the championship portion of the schedule for the area’s swimming teams, and so continues Princeton’s unbeaten run. The Tigers ensured their status as the last unbeaten team in the Colonial Valley Conference with last Thursday’s win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South, with the Tiger boys at 8-0 and the girls at 7-0. Four more CVC meets are on the docket as Princeton looks to complete a second straight perfect run through the league, first against Trenton at home on Thursday before continuing with the home finale against Nottingham on Jan. 18, at Lawrence on Jan. 20, and at Steinert on Jan. 25.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Here are contract details for Rutgers’ 2 new defensive assistants

Joe Harasymiak’s move from Minnesota to Rutgers came with a massive raise. The Waldwick native almost doubled his annual salary to become the Scarlet Knights’ new defensive coordinator. Harasymiak received a two-year, $1.575 million contract to leave the Golden Gophers, according to an offer letter obtained by NJ Advance Media. The fully-guaranteed deal will pay him $775,000 in 2022 and $800,000 in 2023.
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers player grades, final thoughts from loss to Penn State: Stars slump, no one else picks up slack

Rutgers crashed down to Earth in State College on Tuesday, when its four-game win streak was snapped in a 66-49 loss to Penn State (8-6, 3-3) at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Scarlet Knights (9-6, 3-2) are now 0-5 outside of Jersey Mike’s Arena this winter. Tuesday was the third consecutive double-digit loss on the road (Illinois, Seton Hall) for Rutgers. Its first two away losses to DePaul and UMass came down to the final seconds.
NJ.com

Here is Rutgers football’s revised 2022 schedule after Big Ten shuffle

Rutgers won’t have to get on an airplane until October, but November is still plenty brutal. The Scarlet Knights’ revised 2022 schedule -- released Monday by the Big Ten and first reported by NJ Advance Media via Rutgers Sports Insider text message -- will keep Rutgers in the Northeast for the first month of the fall. It also keeps their traditional late-season gauntlet intact.
NJ.com

Who are N.J.’s top high school football recruits? Presenting the NJ.com Top 50, Jan. 2022 (Part 3 of 5)

If you want to know who New Jersey’s top high school football recruits are, regardless of grade, then you’ve come to the right place. Presenting the NJ.com Top 50 countdown of the state’s top football recruits. We are highlighting 10 recruits each day, culminating in a top 10 and crowning of New Jersey’s top high school football recruit on Friday.
