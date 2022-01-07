Vigil Neuroscience Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Vigil Neuroscience. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vigil Neuroscience, are expected to be $98.0 million. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 7, 2022 under the ticker symbol "VIGL." The offering is expected to close on January 11, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience is a microglia-focused therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families.

Forward-looking statements are based on Vigil Neuroscience's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the completion of the offering, and the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials.

