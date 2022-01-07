ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates Ipsidy Inc. (AUID) On Behalf Of Shareholders

By Business Wire
 5 days ago

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors it is investigating the officers and directors of Ipsidy Inc. (AUID) for breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of securities laws. Ipsidy claims to operate an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide.

If you would like more information about Ipsidy Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Ipsidy Inc. (AUID) Is Accused of Misstating its Sources of Revenue

On December 16, 2021, White Diamond Research published a report alleging that Ipsidy "has nothing going for it" and its claims of being a "pure-play SaaS [software as a service] business" are misleading, as "[n]one of its revenues have been from its SaaS product … and 70% are from low tech, legacy businesses." The report claims the Company's revenues "aren't from its identity verification application" and that its "REAL businesses are selling plastic cards in South Africa and leasing bus ticket kiosks in Colombia." Regarding its financials, the report noted that in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Ipsidy "had a loss of $5.2M and cash burn of $3.2M" and "will likely be out of cash" soon. Further, Ipsidy did not give any guidance in its Q321 earnings call. Finally, the Company's relationship with its newest customer, Hamilton Reserve Bank, is questionable and did not generate any new revenue in the quarter the relationship was announced.

If you own shares of Ipsidy Inc. (AUID), you have rights. Contact us for more information about your legal options.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas(800) 350-6003 adumas@robbinsllp.com Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Ipsidy Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005982/en/

TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders Of Cineplex Inc.(CPXGF) Investigation

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: CPXGF) (TSX: CGX). Investors who purchased Cineplex shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cnnwf.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ZEN, ROG, NPTN, CPLG, CSPR; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) - Get Zendesk, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Momentive Global Inc. Upon closing of the transaction, Zendesk stockholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Zendesk shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before February 7, 2022

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (BLI) common stock from July 17, 2020 through September 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 7, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Investors In Discovery, Inc. And Encourages Shareholders With Losses To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery" or "the Company") (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report for violations of the securities laws. Investors who...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DOCUSIGN, INC. (NASDAQ: DOCU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of DocuSign, Inc. ("DocuSign" or the "Company") (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CHEGG, INC. (NYSE: CHGG) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

BERKELEY LIGHTS, INC. (NASDAQ: BLI) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (BLI) between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or "Company") (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 , inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Zillow Group, Inc. - Z, ZG

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Zillow Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: Z, ZG), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until January 18, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. ("Hollysys" or the "Company") (HOLI) - Get Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. Report. The investigation concerns whether Hollysys has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Hollysys provides automation and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lawson (LAWS) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Lawson Products, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - LAWS

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - Get Lawson Products, Inc. Report and TestEquity and Gexpro Services is fair to Lawson shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Lawson shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ryval, the Startup Bringing Crypto Into the Courtroom

Filing a lawsuit against a major corporation or entity is cost prohibitive for most Americans due to court and lawyer costs, but new tech startup Ryval has an innovative solution to that problem. The company allows investors to purchase and trade crypto tokens associated with civil lawsuits. “What we do...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

