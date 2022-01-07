ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Official: California COVID surge could ease next month

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSIJh_0df9ENPu00

The California surge in coronavirus cases has shut down schools and sidelined thousands of police, firefighters, teachers and health care workers but officials are hoping it will be short-lived.

“My hope is that, you know, by the time we get to February, we’re on the downside of seeing that massive amount of community transmission,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday.

California's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has soared five-fold in two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled. LA County, the state's largest with 10 million residents, reported more than 37,000 new cases on Thursday, which was the highest level since the pandemic started.

The jump is driven by the omicron variant, first detected in California in late November. Health officials say close contact during holiday gatherings, especially among unvaccinated people, has helped spread the highly infectious mutation.

But vaccinations and booster shots were protecting many people from severe illness, health officials said. Fewer than half of hospital patients with COVID-19 were there because of the infection. Most were hospitalized with unrelated illnesses, the county said.

“We do see this as a surge that will be, it is our hope and belief, short-lived,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Thursday as the city announced that the virus had sidelined more than 800 police and fire personnel.

Moore said it was taking an average of three weeks for officers struck with COVID-19 to return to work.

San Francisco reported on Tuesday that 167 officers were quarantined and 135 firefighters — both representing about 8% of their forces — were absent due to COVID-19. San Diego had nearly 200 officers and other personnel out Tuesday, reflecting a similar percentage of the department.

The surge also has led to hourslong waits for COVID tests as parents prepared to send their children back to school after the winter break. While millions of test kits have been distributed to counties, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials have been criticized for backlogs.

Hundreds waited in line Thursday morning, some coughing and sneezing, at a test site in Long Beach

“I think it’s very much going out of control,” said Salvador Barragan after self-administering his nasal swab. “I hope it calms down.”

Not only are lab tests harder to get amid record demand, officials say they're taking longer to process because COVID-19 also has depleted the ranks of technicians.

One processing lab used by Santa Clara County has been sending samples to Texas due to staff shortages, Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, told the Bay Area News Group.

Off-the shelf home tests also are in short supply.

The virus surge has been straining school systems. District officials said all 54 schools in West Contra Costa County, east of San Francisco, will be closed Friday and Monday.

More than 5,000 students have been absent each day this week, or almost a quarter of those enrolled in the district of 28,000 students and the district believes the coronavirus is to blame, spokesman Ryan Phillips said.

One in six of San Francisco’s 3,600 teachers were out Thursday. Even with administrators, substitutes and others stepping in there weren’t enough teachers for every classroom, Superintendent Vince Matthews.

“This is the most challenging time in my 36 years as an educator,” Matthews said during a break from filling in as a sixth-grade science teacher. “We’re trying to educate students in the middle of a pandemic while the sands around us are consistently shifting.”

Nearly 900 teachers and aides in San Francisco called in sick Thursday. A group of educators had called for a sickout, arguing that the school district hadn't done enough to protect them during the surge. They are asking for more testing and for all students to wear medical-grade masks.

It wasn’t clear how many educators who called in sick took part or had the virus or were out caring for family members.

At Mission High School, student Jazmine Keel said more than 70 teachers joined the protest.

“There barely were even enough subs to take attendance,” she told KTVU-TV, although district officials said classes weren't interrupted.

A similar sickout was planned for Friday in the Oakland Unified School District. In an online post cited by the San Francisco Chronicle, organizers said Oakland schools “are facing the greatest crisis in living memory."

“Staff and students sit in half-empty classrooms terrified that they will be the next to get infected and bring the disease home to their loved ones," the press release said.

___

Associated Press journalists Eugene Garcia in Long Beach, Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order Prohibiting Price Gouging Of At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Los Angeles, much like the rest of the state, continues to see record-breaking new daily COVID-19 infections as a result of Omicron and an increased demand for testing, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office on Saturday announced a new executive order aimed at price-gouging for coronavirus tests. People line up for Covid-19 screening at a testing and vaccination site at a public school in Los Angeles, California, January 5, 2022. – The United States reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases on January 4 after the long New Year’s weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRA.com

'People are getting laid off because of this, this is a big deal': Midtown restaurant serves as COVID-19 testing site for industry workers during surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered Sunday afternoon, wrapping around the block at Capitol and 20th to get tested for COVID-19 on Sunday at the Midtown restaurant, The Waterboy. The testing site was specifically set up for restaurant industry workers and their families among the new and expansive omicron surge.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
KABC

Newsom’s Latest Fail: COVID Test Promise Is No Good.

(Sacramento, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is failing to deliver a promise he made to families amid rising Covid-19 cases. Newsom assured all K-12 students and school staff would have rapid, at home Covid tests before a return to school after the winter break. According to the California Department of Public Health, they sent out close to two million tests in early December. Newsom said he would purchase six million more. Officials say about half of those were delivered last week. The other half are still out there, reportedly due to delays from recent storms. As a result, millions of students and staff remain concerned as cases continue to rise.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KABC

County At-home COVID Testing Program Halted

Los Angeles County has paused its at-home coronavirus testing kit program because too many lab workers have called in sick. The program had been offering residents free nasal swab testing kits through the mail. But, in recent days, those trying to order a kit online have been met with a message that says “limit reached.” Health services officials say limits were being exceeded every day, because there’s a cap of four-thousand testing kits authorized for order per day. L.A. County plans to announce a new self-testing option next week. Today Mayor Garcetti, in controversion of other official advice, told people with symptoms who cannot get tested, to just stay home.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
Person
Ryan Phillips
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

California would be first state to offer health coverage for all immigrants under governor’s proposal

All low-income residents in California, regardless of immigration status, would be eligible for the state’s Medicaid coverage under Governor Gavin Newsom’s state budget proposal.The governor’s proposed $286bn state budget includes $614m to expand Medi-Cal eligibility for all residents, which could make the state the first to expand healthcare coverage for all residents, and the first in the country to attempt universal health coverage for all its residents.“California is poised to be … the first state in the country to achieve universal access to health coverage,” the governor announced at a press conference on 10 January.Immigrants ages 26 and younger became...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#San Francisco#Omicron
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco COVID test sites reduce hours due to staffing shortages

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Department of Health officials Monday said four testing sites will be temporarily reducing their hours because of staffing shortages and increased processing times. Health leaders said in a news statement that in the last few weeks, the testing sites have more than doubled the number...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GV Wire

Rapid COVID Tests Often Wrong, Say Fresno Health Officials

Fresno County health officials on Wednesday warned the public that rapid COVID-19 tests can provide misleading results. Their assessment of over-the-counter tests comes amid a surge of Omicron cases in the county impacting hospitals and the re-opening of schools. Rick Lembo, director of sports medicine at Sierra Pacific Orthopedic who...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed Orders Healthcare Providers To Increase COVID Testing Or Face Fines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the demand for COVID testing spikes along with the omicron variant surge, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has ordered the city’s private healthcare providers to step up and increase testing capacity for their patients or face fines. In August, the city’s Department of Public Health issued an order requiring all large healthcare facilities to provide tests within 24 hours when a member patient or staffer reports being symptomatic or in close contact with someone with COVID. While health officials say the directive is being followed most of the time, Breed said Tuesday during a virtual press...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Deadline

Omicron Surge Forecast To Peak In California With Nearly 30,000 Hospitalizations This Month

California Governor Gavin Newsom offered details about the impact of Omicron during a press conference about his 2022-2023 budget proposal. “We anticipate, by the 14th or 15th [of this month]…that we’ll be at a higher total hospital census than we were at the peak of this pandemic early last year,” said Newsom, noting also that “not all of them are Covid patients.” That total count was 53,400, according to figures shared by the governor in his presentation. He also revealed the current total hospital census is 51,917. That means hospitals in the state are about 1,500 patients away from the all-time total...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Changing Guidelines Create Confusion For Bay Area Employers, Workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The fast-spreading Omicron variant has forced agencies from the Centers for Disease Control to the California Health Department to pivot and change course on some of their COVID-19 guidelines. It is leaving many confused with what they can and cannot do. Part of the problem is that the guidelines differ from one department to another. Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced healthcare workers who test positive for COVID but are vaccinated and asymptomatic can still show up for work. “Is it worse to not have anybody there at all? And have to close hospitals and nursing homes because of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

426K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy