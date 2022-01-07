Chris Krok Show: Ted Cruz Under Fire

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tore into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday after the Texas senator asked a Justice Department official if the FBI played a role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Cruz asked during a Senate hearing on domestic terrorism, “How many FBI agents or...
A former aide to senator Ted Cruz said the worst part of his widely criticised appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show was not his “abject humiliation” but his clear radicalisation.Amanda Carpenter, who formerly served as Mr Cruz’s communications director, penned an op-ed published on Monday in The Bulwark, a conservative website, arguing that her former employer had been radicalised and that this became apparent when he apologised to Mr Carlson for calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.”She wrote that while she understood “the urge to dunk on Cruz,” that “what happened on Carlson’s show is...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Tuesday debunked a Capitol riot conspiracy theory backed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that’s become increasingly popular in right-wing circles. “I know this will break some hearts. For a few months, people like Tucker Carlson, MTG, Gaetz, and now Cruz have been ‘just...
Ted Cruz last week begged for Tucker Carlson’s forgiveness last week after he called the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol a “violent terrorist attack.” Ted Cruz this week grilled the FBI about whether federal agents instigated the riot, an unfounded conspiracy theory Tucker Carlson brought into the mainstream last summer.
A couple of weeks ago, Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, made the capital mistake of calling the people who invaded and vandalized the Capitol “terrorists.” My dear young Tailgunner, that simply is not done. He was severely chastised on teevee by Tucker Carlson, which resulted in Cruz’s retreating to his default posture: groveling.
Ray Epps has become the face of a right-wing thriller-esque conspiracy theory—dubbed “The Fedsurrection”— that claims undercover government agents led a mob of angry Trump supporters to storm the Capitol last Jan. 6. But the Jan. 6 Select Committee, which is investigating the riot at the...
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed his fists on a podium in frustration Tuesday as he attacked what he deemed media hypocrisy on masking. During a press conference speaking out against Democrats trying to eliminate the filibuster, a reporter questioned Cruz about him and his fellow Republicans not wearing masks. Cruz quickly shot down the question and angrily asked why the "questions are only directed at one side" on masks.
A conspiracy theory positing that an alleged agent provocateur was behind the 6 January insurrection was debunked by Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger after Senator Ted Cruz questioned Justice Department officials about it during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Mr Cruz repeatedly pressed Federal Bureau of Investigation National Security Branch official Jill Sanborn about a man called Ray Epps, who was alleged to be a government agent responsible for provoking rioters into storming the Capitol. The allegations came from a conspiracy website run by a former Trump aide who was fired for attending a white nationalist conference. Prominent Republicans have seized...
Anderson Cooper mocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Friday, commenting that he had debased himself on national TV over his appearance on Fox News the night before by groveling before host Tucker Carlson. Carlson had accused Cruz on Wednesday of folding like a cheap suit and adopting the talking points...
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
Don Lemon revealed that Ted Cruz called CNN commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart and asked her to go on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend him. It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz since Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack.
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Joy Behar was downright giddy Friday morning as she discussed Sen. Ted Cruz's attempt to walk back his remarks about the January 6 insurrection in an embarrassing appearance on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. The fill-in moderator opened this morning's show...
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) turned in a groveling performance on Fox News on Thursday night, where Tucker Carlson exerted his influence as the most-watched cable news host with great and – for Cruz – humiliating effect. Where does this spectacle rank among pathetic moments for the chair of...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
NEW YORK (AP) – It’s not often that Ted Cruz finds himself having to mend fences with the right. But that was the Texas senator’s challenge after Tucker Carlson on Fox News assailed him for calling the Jan. 6 Capitol riot “a violent terrorist attack.” Cruz went on Carlson’s show Thursday night to apologize for his description. He called his words “sloppy” and “dumb.” Cruz insisted that he had misspoken, though he has consistently described the riot by Donald Trump supporters as a terrorist attack in interviews and statements over the last year.
