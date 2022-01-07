ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chris Krok Show: Ted Cruz Under Fire

wbap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve heard a TON about January 6 from the left, but what about from...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Ted Cruz aide weighs in on Tucker Carlson appearance, says he’s been ‘radicalised’

A former aide to senator Ted Cruz said the worst part of his widely criticised appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show was not his “abject humiliation” but his clear radicalisation.Amanda Carpenter, who formerly served as Mr Cruz’s communications director, penned an op-ed published on Monday in The Bulwark, a conservative website, arguing that her former employer had been radicalised and that this became apparent when he apologised to Mr Carlson for calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.”She wrote that while she understood “the urge to dunk on Cruz,” that “what happened on Carlson’s show is...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Tucker Carlson
Esquire

Ted Cruz Now Carries the Mark of the Beast in the Wingnutosphere

A couple of weeks ago, Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, made the capital mistake of calling the people who invaded and vandalized the Capitol “terrorists.” My dear young Tailgunner, that simply is not done. He was severely chastised on teevee by Tucker Carlson, which resulted in Cruz’s retreating to his default posture: groveling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backtrack
Fox News

Ted Cruz slams podium over reporter's mask questions: 'Just once' I'd like you to ask Biden, Psaki about that

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed his fists on a podium in frustration Tuesday as he attacked what he deemed media hypocrisy on masking. During a press conference speaking out against Democrats trying to eliminate the filibuster, a reporter questioned Cruz about him and his fellow Republicans not wearing masks. Cruz quickly shot down the question and angrily asked why the "questions are only directed at one side" on masks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘They were rioters incited by lies’: Kinzinger shoots down 6 January conspiracy theory promoted by Cruz

A conspiracy theory positing that an alleged agent provocateur was behind the 6 January insurrection was debunked by Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger after Senator Ted Cruz questioned Justice Department officials about it during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Mr Cruz repeatedly pressed Federal Bureau of Investigation National Security Branch official Jill Sanborn about a man called Ray Epps, who was alleged to be a government agent responsible for provoking rioters into storming the Capitol. The allegations came from a conspiracy website run by a former Trump aide who was fired for attending a white nationalist conference. Prominent Republicans have seized...
PROTESTS
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney Blasts Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz to Bari Weiss: ‘I Don’t Understand How They Look Themselves In The Mirror’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Thumbs Up for Brian Kilmeade. Thumbs Down for Many of His Colleagues. A Bizarrely Epic Ted Cruz Meltdown. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022. That’s how Mediaite’s Colby Hall began this column about the Fox & Friends host’s comments Friday morning imploring the nation to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, and your friendly neighborhood Mediaite newsletter correspondent agrees wholeheartedly with that sentiment.
JOE BIDEN
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Reveals Ted Cruz Asked CNN’s Alice Stewart to Go on Tucker Carlson Show to Defend Him

Don Lemon revealed that Ted Cruz called CNN commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart and asked her to go on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend him. It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz since Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack.
ELECTIONS
mediaite.com

Five Times Ted Cruz Utterly Humiliated Himself

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) turned in a groveling performance on Fox News on Thursday night, where Tucker Carlson exerted his influence as the most-watched cable news host with great and – for Cruz – humiliating effect. Where does this spectacle rank among pathetic moments for the chair of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki hits back at Ted Cruz for threatening to impeach Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has pushed back against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who claimed that President Joe Biden would be impeached for his border policies if the GOP takes control of the House following this autumn’s midterm elections. Dallas Morning News correspondent Todd Gillman asked Ms Psaki if the White House had a “reaction to Senator Cruz saying President Biden may be impeached if the Republicans take back the House next year, specifically for the border policies?”“Well, our reaction is: Maybe Senator Cruz can work with us on getting something done on comprehensive immigration reform and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wbap.com

Cruz Apologizes for Describing Jan. 6 Attack as Terrorism

NEW YORK (AP) – It’s not often that Ted Cruz finds himself having to mend fences with the right. But that was the Texas senator’s challenge after Tucker Carlson on Fox News assailed him for calling the Jan. 6 Capitol riot “a violent terrorist attack.” Cruz went on Carlson’s show Thursday night to apologize for his description. He called his words “sloppy” and “dumb.” Cruz insisted that he had misspoken, though he has consistently described the riot by Donald Trump supporters as a terrorist attack in interviews and statements over the last year.
TEXAS STATE

