Jan. 6 anniversary prayer vigil at the Capitol

wpsdlocal6.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvents have been held throughout the day Thursday to mark the...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

shorelinemedia.net

Congressional leaders hold Jan. 6 prayer vigil

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer led a bicameral prayer vigil on the East Center Steps of the U.S. Capitol Thursday as one of the final moments to mark the U.S. Capitol attack anniversary. (Jan. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
WTOL 11

Swanton couple charged for participation in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots take plea deal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people from Swanton facing charges for their participation in the U.S. Capitol insurrection last January accepted a plea deal Monday. Madison Pettit and Gabriel Burress pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building, according to court records. The maximum penalty is six months in prison, five years probation and a $5,000 fine.
SWANTON, OH
floridianpress.com

Byron Donalds Says he Will Hold Pelosi Accountable for Capitol Riot

On the 1-year anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot, Democratic legislators are using the ominous day to push their media narrative that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, actually tried to overthrow the federal government. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (D), who sits on the House Oversight...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Could Rep. Jim Jordan be subpoenaed by the Jan. 6th Committee?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is now deciding whether to do something unprecedented: subpoena a sitting member of Congress. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan indicated in a letter released Sunday night that he will not cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Rep. Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel request for interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, on Sunday rejected a request for an interview by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a combative letter to committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Jordan said, “The American people are tired of […]
OHIO STATE

