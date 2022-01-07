ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Coachella Announces Billie Eilish And Kanye West As Headliners For 2022 Festival

By Jamie Reddy
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the face of the pandemic when tours are being cancelled or postponed left and right, Coachella pushes forward and announces Billie Eilish and Kanye West as headliners for the 2022 Festival, while the third and remaining performer still remains a mystery. These changes come as...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
AceShowbiz

Safaree Calls Tank 'Suck' for Dissing Him Over His Criticism Against Kanye West's Fashion Choice

Aside from Tank, many online users on Twitter call out the 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star for saying that he's bothered by the 'Donda' artist's current style. AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels and Tank had a playful back-and-forth online. After the singer/songwriter dissed the former for his criticism against Kanye West's fashion choice, the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" cast member called the R&B star "suck."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Kanye West Surprises Model J Mulan at Her Birthday Party

Kanye West paid a surprise visit to model J Mulan for her birthday! The "Flashing Lights" rapper showed up for J Mulan's party Wednesday at James Harden's Thirteen restaurant in Houston, Texas. The model shared a video of Ye's arrival on her Instagram, showing the two posing for photos together and hugging as "Number One" by Pharrell Williams and West plays in the background.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Kanye
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kendrick Lamar
CinemaBlend

As Kanye West Begins New Romance, He Allegedly Has Feelings About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

As the weeks were winding down in 2021, Kanye West was making a seriously public effort to win back his wife, Kim Kardashian. He even copped to all his wrongdoings and mistakes in their relationship that led to her filing for divorce in February. However, the rapper has also (in the same timeframe) been linked to not one, not two but three women. His latest romance just recently started but, not-so-surprisingly, West still apparently has feelings about Kardashian and her new beau (Pete Davidson) getting more serious.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Kanye West Doc To Play In Theaters Ahead Of Netflix Premiere

It seems the official Kanye West story will hit the big screen prior to landing on Netflix. Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere in theatres next month.   As spotted on Rolling Stone the project detailing the Chicago, Illinois native’s come up prior to the stardom will get a unique roll out. According to the feature Act 1 […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Rage Against The Machine#Sunday Service#Swedish
Variety

Kanye West Enters the Eye of the Storm in New Music Video for ‘Donda’ Track ‘Heaven and Hell’

Kanye West dropped a new music video for his track “Heaven and Hell” on Monday evening. The production is only his latest music video that draws from his 2021 album “Donda.” In addition to becoming available to watch online, footage from the music video made a debut on ESPN during a commercial break of Tuesday evening’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff national championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The commercial functions as an advertisement for Yeezy Gap, the rapper’s fashion line. The hoodie featured in the “Heaven and Hell” music video is now available for purchase...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Searches for Gap Hoodies Skyrocket Following Kanye West’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West’s influence on fashion is continuing with his latest music video. West, who now goes by Ye, released the music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his 2021 album “Donda” on Monday where a series of masked figures are wearing the black Yeezy Gap hoodie, which is the second product released as part of the musician’s collaboration with Gap.More from WWDRevisiting Tom Brady's Style Over the YearsPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021 Following the video’s release, searches for Gap hoodies have skyrocketed. According to Love the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Girlfriend Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian Have Major Style Differences

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox are two of the most-watched figures in pop culture right now. Though both have affiliated fashion transformations with the rapper Kanye West, their styles largely differ. After Fox’s burst onto the fashion circuit in 2019, the actress largely favors versatile pieces on the red carpet. Her ensembles often include midi-length dresses with silky textures or sequins, paired almost exclusively with black pointed-toe pumps. Occasionally, she’ll branch out in pointed-toe boots in a similar tone. She’s also been seen in midi skirts paired with bodysuits and turtlenecks, creating a contrasting effect. On the opposite side of the spectrum,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

How Kanye West Transformed His Girlfriends’ & Kim Kardashian’s Edgy Style Reinventions

New relationships are filled with change—and for Kanye West, that includes makeovers for his new girlfriends. Over the years, the rapper has gained a reputation for influencing his current dates’ personal style—even going as far as to purge their wardrobes and purchase brand-new ones. Though West’s own aesthetic has shifted, the formula of looks he dresses girlfriends in remains the same: a deep dive into sleek formalwear, as well as trend-defining pieces like statement gowns, shapewear and bodysuits. West also often highlights brands of the moment in the wardrobes of the women he dates. A prime example is Kim Kardashian, who frequently...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West: Netflix documentary trailer shows Ye arguing with Rhymefest about being a genius

Kanye West is seen discussing his claim to be a genius in a trailer for the forthcoming Netflix documentary about his life.The rapper and producer, who legally changed his name to Ye in October last year, is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.Jeen-Yuhs is comprised from more than 20 years of footage of West, and will be unveiled by the streaming service next month.In one moment filmed in 2002, West is seen...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kanye West says he’ll be ‘homeless in a year’ because he’s turning all his properties ‘into churches’

Kanye West has revealed why he expects to be “homeless in a year”.In a new interview, the rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye, said that he believes society is being killed by “capitalist rule”, adding: “It’s time to change that.”Inspired by this, he said he is “going to be homeless in a year” as he’s “going to turn all the homes I own into churches”.“We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go,” he explained in the latest issue of 032c. “It should be like an artist commune. Food should always...
HOMELESS
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Roddy Ricch Out as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Due to COVID Exposure

Roddy Ricch has dropped out of Saturday Night Live this week after a possible COVID exposure. The rapper wrote on Instagram Wednesday that someone on his team was exposed to the coronavirus: “To keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” he wrote. Bleachers, a band fronted by Jack Antonoff, will take Ricch’s place on the Jan. 15 episode. West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose is set to host the show on Saturday. Ricch also wrote that he’s working with SNL‘s producers to lock in a new date for him to perform on the show. He was set to make his debut as the NBC late night show’s musical guest on Saturday. The change in musical guest is the latest COVID-related issue for Saturday Night Live. The show scrapped much of its last episode in December after several people who work on the series tested positive. The resulting episode — hosted by Paul Rudd — featured no studio audience, a limited crew and a mix of pre-filmed segments from earlier that week and classic holiday sketches. Bleachers will make their Studio 8H debut on Saturday, though Antonoff has previously been on SNL as part of one of his other bands, Fun.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy