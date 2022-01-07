Global Box Office Hit $21.4 Billion in 2021, Says Analyst

As we get rolling into the new year, optimism and caution are part of the outlook for 2022 at the international box office. The issue of China also remains top of mind as the territory — which maintained its status as the top global market in 2021 — has been even more ornery to navigate than usual, notably not approving a single movie with a Marvel character last year, from Disney’s Black Widow straight through to Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Before we dig further into China, however, let’s take a look at the overall international picture. Seeking A “Version” Of Normal...

