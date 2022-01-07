ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Elvis Costello and the Imposters Bid a Stomping ‘Farewell, OK’ on New Song

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Elvis Costello and the Imposters have released new song “Farewell, OK.” It’s the third single from upcoming album, The Boy Named If , which arrives Jan. 14. The song follows previously released LP singles “ Paint the Red Rose Blue ” and “ Magnificent Hurt .”

“Like a lot of good rock and roll songs this began with a drummer down in a basement and a singer howling outside the backdoor,” Costello said in a statement about the track. “It’s a blurred gaze, a drink too much, an accidental punch and a kiss goodnight all in the tumult of a dancehall.”

In a previous statement, Costello said the full title of the album is The Boy Named If (And Other Children’s Stories) . “‘IF,’ is a nickname for your imaginary friend; your secret self, the one who knows everything you deny, the one you blame for the shattered crockery and the hearts you break, even your own. You can hear more about this ‘Boy’ in a song of the same name,” he said.

Describing the themes of the LP’s 13 songs, Costello said they “take us from the last days of a bewildered boyhood to that mortifying moment when you are told to stop acting like a child — which for most men (and perhaps a few gals too) can be any time in the next 50 years.”

The Boy Named If follows Costello’s 2020 studio album, Hey Clockface, and the subsequent French-language EP featuring interpretations of Clockface songs, La Face de Pendule à Coucou , which was released early last year. In September, he dropped an all-Spanish version of 1978 LP This Year’s Model .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Is There Kool Without the Gang?

Kool & the Gang, one of the world’s greatest living groove-based bands, have been playing more than 100 shows a year for longer than Robert “Kool” Bell cares to remember. He was already adjusting to the unfamiliar sensation of a long stint at home in 2020 when tragedy struck — his brother and longtime bandmate Ronald Bell, known as Khalis Bayyan, died that September. Less than a year later, the group lost another co-founder in saxophone player Dennis Thomas.  “It’s not been easy,” Bell says. “We’re trying to keep moving forward. But my brother and Dennis are key members over the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Spoon Takes Us to the Old West in Their New ‘Wild’ Video

Spoon frontman Britt Daniel is testing out his acting chops in the old Hollywood Western-themed music video for the band’s latest single “Wild,” from their tenth album Lucifer on the Sofa out Feb. 11. Directed by Ben Chappell and Brook Linder, the visual for “Wild” aims to depict the song’s celebratory venture back to a vivid and colorful reality after spending some time in the black and white haze of sullen depths. Linder shared: “There’s always something unexpected in the familiar with Spoon. They are mythic to me somehow, and ‘Wild’ needed to feel like a myth, or at least illustrate the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Black Thought: My Life in 20 Songs

When Rolling Stone asked Black Thought, the ferocious, nimble rapper who has fronted the Roots for three decades, for his list of Roots songs that defined his life, he — subconsciously or otherwise — initially submitted tracks by other artists. Picking his own highlights from 11 albums, numerous guest appearances, and one of the most lauded freestyles of the decade turned out to be much harder.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Costello
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

George Harrison Once Said There Was One Newer Band That Gave Him A ‘Buzz’

George Harrison was a pretty tough music critic. As one of The Beatles members, he was inspired by other artists but didn’t often love listening to any of the newer music that came out. He admitted that he loved old-school music and preferred to listen to music from the ’50s and ’60s. However, there was one newer band that his son, Dhani showed him that gave him a “buzz.”
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish
American Songwriter

Top 10 Elvis Presley Songs

Ever since Elvis Presley put out the eleventh song of his career (his version of “I Got A Woman,” which came out in August 1956), folks have been debating what his top 10 songs are… and with each consecutive release through the decades, that debate has become more and more difficult.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him 2021 In Review

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley (Wolfsbane) had a top 21 story from October 2021 after he looked back at his audition and his legacy with the legendary metal band during a chat with the 80's Glam Metalcast. We were sent the following excerpts:. On auditioning for Iron Maiden: "They...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
celebrityaccess.com

Elvis Costello To Stop Performing Oliver’s Army Due To Controversial Lyrics

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Elvis Costello announced that he plans to forego future live performances of Oliver’s Army, his most successful hit, over some of the lyrics. The song, written about political and religious conflict in Northern Ireland, includes a racial slur used to describe Irish Catholics. When Costello released the track in 1979, it peaked at #2 on the UK Singles Chart, and was his highest charting hit.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Elvis Costello Recalls Early Punk Attitude

Elvis Costello looked back at his early self while promoting his latest album, A Boy Named If, which drops on Friday (January 14th). When asked about his legendary ban from Saturday Night Live after the Attractions' 1977 appearance when he stopped performing the previously-rehearsed song “Less Than Zero” to launch into the then-unreleased “Radio Radio.”
MUSIC
Showbiz411

(Listen) Elvis Costello’s “Farewell, OK” Is the Sensational Lead Single from His New 4 Star Album

Elvis Costello’s “The Boy Named If” arrives next Friday, the first single appears today. “Farewell, OK” is the lead off track on what I think is a 4 star album. What makes this all so exciting is that Costello’s “Look Now,” which won a Grammy two years ago, isn’t very old and there was a very good album in between “(“Hey Clockface”).
MUSIC
abc17news.com

New this week: ‘Peacemaker,’ Elvis Costello and Macbeth film

This week’s new entertainment releases include new albums from Elvis Costello and The Lumineers, and John Cena reprises his “The Suicide Squad” role in the DC universe spin-off series “Peacemaker.” In Joel Coen’s first film without his brother, Ethan, he directs the stark, expressionist “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, which is streaming on Apple TV+. And it’s time to say goodbye to a movie franchise: The “Hotel Transylvania” films are now a decade old and the fourth installment, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” is to be its last entry. It makes its debut Friday on Amazon Prime.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Elvis Costello Will No Longer Play “Oliver’s Army” Live; Asks Radios To Stop Playing The Song

Elvis Costello is an English singer-songwriter from Paddington, London. He’s won multiple awards over the span of his career including the Grammys in 1999 and 2000, along with being twice nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Male Artist. Some popular songs of his include “Everyday I Write The Book,” “She,” “New Lace Sleeves” and “Good Year for the Roses.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy