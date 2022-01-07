ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Body of missing north Georgia woman found in the woods

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Mattie Usher Mizell (Cleveland Police Department)

CLEVELAND, Ga. — A missing north Georgia woman suffering from dementia has been found dead.

Mattie Mizell, 69, was reported missing on January 1 after she disappeared from a Cleveland, Georgia apartment.

Her body was found along the edge of a creek in the woods on Thursday night. Police did not specify where the creek was.

Police say they do not suspect foul play in her disappearance or death. Her body has been turned over to the White County Coroner’s Office.

“The police department would like to thank members of the community who assisted in the search. We are all saddened by the outcome; our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mrs. Mizell,” said Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker.

“We are heartbroken with the outcome of this case. It is not the outcome anyone in our community was hoping for. On behalf of the City of Cleveland and our partners, I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Mizell family. This is an incredibly difficult time for Mrs. Mizell’s family and the community,” said Mayor Josh Turner.

Comments / 14

Marie Cook
4d ago

This is so sad. I had fears this would be the case after cold nights. Prayers for and condolences to her family.

Mary Ann Brothers
5d ago

So heartbreaking 💔 😢 Prayers for her family. I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one 😢

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

