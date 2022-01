The New York Knicks are a team that everyone expects to make a move ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move the team will be making, however, is up for debate. Will the Knicks look to shuffle the edges of their rotation and roster, sticking with essentially the same core and hoping to turn things around once they get healthy again? That seems like it would be the best course of action, especially since the team is two, not one, All-Star caliber players away from truly contending in the Eastern Conference.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO