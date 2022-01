Lake Charles, LA – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning to people about a recent scam in the area involving a secret survey. The victim had received priority mail from the USPS, according to the initial investigation. A letter was enclosed, informing them that they had been chosen to complete a “secret survey assignment” including the evaluation of a list of establishments that offer American Express gift cards. The victim is instructed to deposit a check that is attached in the letter and utilize a portion of the proceeds to purchase $1,500 in gift cards. The victim is then instructed to photograph the front and back of the gift cards and text or email them to the contact information indicated on the letter, along with additional desired information about the store where they were purchased.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO