ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Weeknd Shares "Dawn FM" Ft. Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, & Tyler, The Creator

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many of his other releases, Dawn FM isn’t only an album, but an experience. The Weeknd has often stretched his creative limits to make his album rollouts and releases full-on movements, and we witnessed just how successful that can be as After Hours...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

The Weeknd announces a new album

The Weeknd plans to release a new album on Friday (01.07.22). The 31-year-old star has taken to social media to tease details of 'Dawn FM', revealing that the upcoming album will feature comedian Jim Carrey. In the Twitter post, a voice says: "You are now listening to 103.5: Dawn FM....
CELEBRITIES
defpen

The Weeknd Delivers The ‘Dawn FM’ Tracklist

Time is drawing closer to the release of The Weeknd’s Dawn FM. In preparation for this moment in his journey, the Toronto native has offered the tracklist for his 16-song album. As expected, the project will include contributions from Tyler, The Creator, Lil’ Wayne, Quincy Jones and even Jim Carey.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Quincy Jones
Stereogum

Here’s The Cover Art For The Weeknd’s New Album

Yesterday, the Weeknd announced that his new album, Dawn FM, is coming out this Friday. He also revealed a promising guest list that includes Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, Tyler The Creator, and (why not) Jim Carrey. And today he’s unveiled Dawn FM‘s cover art, which has Abel Tesfaye in old-age makeup looking straight at the camera. A pre-save page for the album has also been launched. No tracklist has been released yet.
MUSIC
NME

Lil Wayne releasing ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ on streaming services

Over a decade since it was initially released, Lil Wayne has announced the streaming debut of his mixtape ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’. The 12-track record – flanked by the single ‘Tunechi’s Back’, which heavily samples Meek Mill and Rick Ross’ own ‘Tupac Back’ – was first heard in July of 2011, in part as an apology for the delayed release of Wayne’s ninth album, ‘Tha Carter IV’. A concrete date for the streaming launch is yet to be unveiled.
MUSIC
Spin

The Weeknd to Return With New Album Dawn FM This Friday

Talk about starting the year off with a bang. After a fairly busy year that saw him feature on and drop some singles, The Weeknd is kicking off 2022 in style. On Monday morning, The Weeknd announced that his latest album will be released this Friday, January 7. Titled Dawn FM, the album will feature a slew of special guests including frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Jim Carrey. Yes, your eyes don’t deceive you, the new Weeknd album will feature none other than Ace Ventura himself.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Carrey Says He's Heard The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" & It's "Deep & Elegant"

Jim Carrey says that he listened to The Weeknd's upcoming album, Dawn FM, last night with Abel himself and shared his thoughts on the project on Twitter, Monday. The Weeknd announced the project will be dropping on Friday, earlier today. "I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Dawn Fm
Complex

The Weeknd Thanks Jim Carrey for Appearing on Upcoming ‘Dawn FM’ Album, Actor Says He’s ‘Thrilled to Play a Part’

Just hours after The Weeknd announced the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours, one of the album’s features, Jim Carrey, revealed he’s heard the project. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” wrote Carrey wrote. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Announces 'Dawn FM' Livestream

To accompany the release of his new album Dawn FM, The Weeknd has announced an exclusive livestream experience with Amazon Music. The Canadian crooner is set to drop his newest mixtape on January 7, a follow-up to his March 2020 album, After Hours. The artist took to Instagram to announce his partnership with Amazon Music to give fans the maximum experience to enjoy the album. In a statement, The Weeknd explained, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.” Previously, the singer also announced that the project will be a “sonic experience” featuring Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and Jim Carrey.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

The Weeknd shares fifth studio LP, ‘Dawn FM’

Once the After Hours have come and gone, the dreary drive home, illuminated by the morning light cracking through the sleeping city, is naturally soundtracked by Dawn FM. Master conceptualist, The Weeknd, has unveiled his fifth studio LP. Narrated, or, rather hosted by the inimitable Jim Carrey with all the hushed charisma of a syndicated nighttime disc jockey, Dawn FM is a 16-track endeavor presented as a faux radio show with appearances by Tyler, The Creator, Quincy Jones, and Lil Wayne, all the while with Carrey, “there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”
MUSIC
Vulture

Jim Carrey Not Only Steals But Is the Show on the Weeknd’s Dawn FM

When the Weeknd released the trailer for his new album Dawn FM at the beginning of the week, it came with a carefully curated list of skilled collaborators: rappers Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator, experimental-electronic composer Oneohtrix Point Never, and super-producer Quincy Jones. Oh, and Jim Carrey, too. It wasn’t quite a surprise that Abel Tesfaye, who’s become one of the biggest pop stars in the world as the Weeknd, worked with the comedian. For one, they’re neighbors in Los Angeles, where they enjoy messing with telescopes from their respective balconies (as, apparently, rich people do). On top of that, Carrey is one of the Weeknd’s heroes — the musician has chalked his long-standing interest in film up to Carrey’s The Mask, which he said was the first movie he ever saw in theaters. They’re even both originally from Toronto!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Jim Carrey honors Prince on the Weeknd's hauntingly poetic Dawn FM spoken-word piece

Jim Carrey goes from comic to cosmic pondering on the Weeknd's new album Dawn FM. The beloved actor co-wrote and performs "Phantom Regret" — a stark, haunting spoken-word poem — at the tail end of the pop star's latest LP, with lyrics that run the gamut from existential crisis to death and the afterlife with a notable reference to late icon Prince.
MUSIC
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne To Be Featured On The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” Album

The first Lil Wayne feature for 2022 has already been announced and it will be for none other than The Weeknd. Weeknd has announced that he will be releasing a brand new album this Friday (January 7th) called Dawn FM. You can check out the Dawn FM project trailer below!...
MUSIC
UPI News

The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' album cover

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is gearing up for the release of his new album. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter shared the cover art for his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, on Tuesday. The image features a portrait of an aged version of The Weeknd. The character appeared in a video...
MUSIC
People

The Weeknd Releases Disco-Inspired Album Dawn FM Featuring Jim Carrey as a Soft Rock DJ

The Weeknd's new album, Dawn FM, has officially arrived!. The 31-year-old Canadian artist's fifth album dropped early Friday morning — less than a week after announcing the project — and the 16-track collection runs about 52 minutes. The singer shared the release of the disco-inspired project on social media by posting the album cover, a picture of an aged version of himself with greying hair and beard.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: The Weeknd Dawn FM

The first blockbuster album of 2022 is executive produced by Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never. Beautiful. Never change, Abel Tesfaye. But also: Please never stop changing. The collision of Martin, the mastermind behind dozens of #1 hits by artists from *NSYNC to Taylor Swift, and 0PN, the experimental electronic producer and composer born Daniel Lopatin, is the latest (and greatest?) manifestation of the perverse arthouse/mainstream balance Tesfaye has been striking his whole career. Yet despite the persistence of his unmistakable point of view, the Ethiopian-Canadian singer-songwriter-producer has undergone a radical metamorphosis in the 11 years since House Of Balloons — or at least his pop-star avatar the Weeknd has — and on Dawn FM, out today, he repeatedly makes it known.
MUSIC
UPI News

The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album. The 31-year-old singer shared a track list and new teaser for the album, Dawn FM, on Wednesday. Dawn FM will feature 16 tracks: "Dawn FM," "Gasoline," "How Do I Make You Love Me?,"...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy