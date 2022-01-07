Photos of the Week: New Year, Mammoth Mountain, Sea Scream

The security-camera footage is grainy and gray with no sound, like an old silent film. Night has fallen in Washington, and a person wearing a light-colored hoodie, a face mask, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers strides down the sidewalk along South Capitol Street carrying a backpack. The person stops and stands idly in front of a house while someone passes, walking their dog on a leash. The person continues on, sitting for a while on a snowy bench near the Democratic National Committee building, close to the spot where, the following afternoon, authorities will discover a bomb made out of eight-inch galvanized steel pipe, an egg timer, and homemade black gunpowder. The person in the hoodie leaves the bench and proceeds down an alley lined with garbage cans, behind the Capitol Hill Club and the Republican National Committee building. Here, police will find another fully functioning pipe bomb.
