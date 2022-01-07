ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photos of the Week: New Year, Mammoth Mountain, Sea Scream

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 5 days ago

Alan Taylor

12:30 AM ET

35 Photos

In Focus

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctRpQ_0df95iT700
Snow falls along the East Front Plaza during a storm, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on January 3, 2022. # Tom Brenner / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JY8PV_0df95iT700
The sun rises behind the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Paul in the medieval fortified city of Mdina, Malta, on January 2, 2022. # Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywUQ2_0df95iT700
Tourists visit icefalls illuminated by colorful lights at Dadunxia Scenic Spot on January 1, 2022, in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu province, China. # Shi Youdong / VCG via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueMqU_0df95iT700
A firefighter points as he stands near flames from forest fires near Puerto Madryn, Chubut, Argentina, on January 3, 2022. # Maxi Jonas / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK7Ow_0df95iT700
Revelers enjoy the fireworks and celebrate New Year's on Copacabana Beach on January 1, 2022, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. # Wagner Meier / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LqV2M_0df95iT700
On December 29, 2021, a woman in the port of Vladivostok, Russia, takes a picture of ice-covered vehicles unloaded from the cargo ship Sun Rio, which was caught in severe weather conditions in the Sea of Japan. # Tatiana Meel / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnKr4_0df95iT700
People throw snowballs during the Battle of Snomicron snowball fight along the National Mall, near the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C, on January 3, 2022. # Tom Brenner / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acE9b_0df95iT700
Slovenian ski jumper Timi Zajc is seen in action during the Four Hills Tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, on January 5, 2022. # Lisi Niesner / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRJd7_0df95iT700
Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration in Tokyo, Japan, on January 6, 2022. # Issei Kato / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27giKN_0df95iT700
People scream at the sea to express their frustration as the Netherlands undergoes another lockdown, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 5, 2022. # Piroschka van de Wouw / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLGVs_0df95iT700
Roman-heritage masterpieces are projected on the facade of the Palazzo Senatorio and Palazzo Pamphilj at Piazza Navona in Rome on January 3, 2022, part of a project called "Amor, Che Move." # Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOH59_0df95iT700
A man shows off his riding skills during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania, on January 6, 2022. According to local Epiphany traditions, following a religious service, villagers have their horses blessed with holy water, then compete in a race. # Vadim Ghirda / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QobnT_0df95iT700
A wholesaler stands in front of rows of frozen tuna during the New Year's auction at the Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, Japan, on January 5, 2022. # Philip Fong / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bxvT8_0df95iT700
People take pictures in a sunflower installation at the "Van Gogh Alive" digital-art experience in Dewey Center in Beijing, China, on January 3, 2022. # Qiao Jian / VCG via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZUvuL_0df95iT700
People play in a ball pool in an art exhibition called "Let's Fly" in Rome's Balloon Museum, on January 5, 2022. # Alessandra Tarantino / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JA6BH_0df95iT700
Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on January 1, 2022, in Times Square in New York City. # David Dee Delgado / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdNIW_0df95iT700
Aymara indigenous people celebrate the Roscasiri, in Pomata district, Chucuito province, Peru, on January 1, 2022. This ancient Aymara event, in which people adorn themselves with bread and fruits that represent abundance for the new year, celebrates the change of command of local authorities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5Aud_0df95iT700
A pedestrian walks past a mural in central Athens, Greece, on January 4, 2022. # Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEg6v_0df95iT700
A member of the Indoamericanto collective poses for a picture before Canto a la Tierra during the carnival of Negros y Blancos, displaying a mix of Amazonian, Andean, and Pacific cultural expressions, on January 3, 2022 in Pasto, Colombia. # Diego Cuevas / Vizzor Image / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ripd5_0df95iT700
Bulgarian Muslim bride Kimile Avdinova has makeup applied to her face during her wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, in the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria, on January 2, 2022. The remote mountain village has kept its traditional winter marriage ceremony alive despite decades of Communist persecution, followed by poverty that forced many men to seek work abroad.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyn9P_0df95iT700
A woman bathes in an ice hole in a pond in St. Petersburg, Russia, on January 4, 2022. # Dmitri Lovetsky / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hXXR_0df95iT700
Hattie Sire, a keeper at the London Zoo, works alongside Humboldt penguins as the zoo does its annual stocktake, in London on January 4, 2022. # Alastair Grant / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1am6sx_0df95iT700
A captive-bred eastern hoolock gibbon is seen at Dehong Wildlife Shelter and Rescue Center in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan province, China, on January 6, 2022. # Yang Li / VCG via Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqUSi_0df95iT700
Metin Yurdanur, an artist, poses among sculptures in Ankara, Turkey, on January 4, 2022. # Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066CVU_0df95iT700
A home burns after a fast-moving wildfire swept through the Centennial Heights neighborhood of Louisville, Colorado, on December 30, 2021. State officials estimated that nearly 1,000 homes were destroyed in multiple areas around Boulder County by fires fueled by winds that gusted at speeds upwards of 100 miles an hour at times.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2ZaM_0df95iT700
Charley Ferrera, 8, plays on a swing at what remains of her grandfather's house in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022, in Louisville, Colorado. # Michael Ciaglo / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuGTj_0df95iT700
Gck Motorsport's Guerlain Chicherit and co-driver Alex Winocq crash during stage 4 of the 2022 Dakar Rally, headed toward Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 5, 2022. # Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NxzZH_0df95iT700
In an aerial view, traffic creeps along Virginia Highway 1 after being diverted away from I-95, after it was closed because of a winter storm on January 4, 2022, near Fredericksburg in Stafford County, Virginia. A winter storm with record snowfall slammed into the mid-Atlantic states, stranding thousands of motorists overnight on 50 miles of the I-95 in Virginia.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEylM_0df95iT700
An aerial picture taken on January 3, 2022, shows a man running along a flooded Sausalito/Mill Valley bike path during a "king tide" in Mill Valley, California. King tides occur when the Earth, moon, and sun align in orbit to produce unusually high water levels and can cause local tidal flooding.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twKl9_0df95iT700
A view shows the mayor's office building, which was torched during protests triggered by fuel-price increases in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on January 6, 2022 # Pavel Mikheyev / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJUZd_0df95iT700
Nathaniel Bourgoin of Team USA takes a training run for the Men's Freeski Halfpipe at Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth, California, on January 5, 2022. # Maddie Meyer / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wY2j_0df95iT700
A woman jumps from Blackrock diving tower before participating in a traditional New Year's Day swim, during severe wind, in Galway, Ireland, on January 1, 2022. # Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlIXP_0df95iT700
A photograph taken in Normandy, France, shows the chalk cliffs in Étretat on January 4, 2022. # Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTToo_0df95iT700
People visit the sculpture titled "Dream"—which was recently featured in Netflix’s thriller "Stay Close"—on January 5, 2022, in St. Helens, England. The 20-meter-high sculpture of a young girl's face in a dreamlike state, by French artist Jaume Plensa, was chosen for the spot in 2009 by a group of ex-miners who had worked in the former coal mine where it stands in Sutton Manor.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsVcr_0df95iT700
An acrobat performs during the Three Wise Men (or Three Kings) traditional parade on the eve of the Epiphany celebration, in Madrid, Spain, on January 5, 2022. # Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Scariest Thing About Marjorie Taylor Greene

On January 3, 2021, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was sworn into office. One month later, she was removed from all her House committee assignments. Perhaps it wasn’t a huge shock that the representative who began her political career in 2017 writing about the “Clinton Kill List” for the now-defunct blog American Truth Seekers and then ran on the lie that Democrats were part of a satanic cabal (QAnon) would have so much trouble fitting in at the storied institution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Stop Wasting COVID Tests, People

Move over mimosas, because America has a fresh New Year’s tradition: struggling to get tested for COVID before returning to school or work. The line for brunch was replaced, last weekend, with line after line after line of weary citizens waiting to receive their viral clearance. Testing backlogs are only going to get worse from here, as case numbers continue their ascent. But amid the complaints about a lack of rapid-testing kits and long delays for lab results, I’m reminded of the adage “You are not stuck in traffic. You are traffic.” Yes, the system failed us: Inadequate public investment in the nation’s testing infrastructure has worsened the congestion. But we can help ease it too—and clear the way for those who have the greatest need for their results—by staying off the road whenever possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

The International Space Station, continuously occupied for more than 21 years, is presently home to seven crew members. The ISS orbits the Earth at about 17,150 miles per hour—making a trip around the world about every 90 minutes. In recent months, crew members of Expedition 65 and 66 have taken more amazing photographs of our lovely planet, and I wanted to share some of these unique views below.
ASTRONOMY
The Atlantic

The Strangest Ongoing Mystery of January 6

The security-camera footage is grainy and gray with no sound, like an old silent film. Night has fallen in Washington, and a person wearing a light-colored hoodie, a face mask, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers strides down the sidewalk along South Capitol Street carrying a backpack. The person stops and stands idly in front of a house while someone passes, walking their dog on a leash. The person continues on, sitting for a while on a snowy bench near the Democratic National Committee building, close to the spot where, the following afternoon, authorities will discover a bomb made out of eight-inch galvanized steel pipe, an egg timer, and homemade black gunpowder. The person in the hoodie leaves the bench and proceeds down an alley lined with garbage cans, behind the Capitol Hill Club and the Republican National Committee building. Here, police will find another fully functioning pipe bomb.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammoth Mountain#Scream
The Atlantic

The U.S. Is Naive About Russia. Ukraine Can’t Afford to Be.

Children twirled around a skating rink just outside the president’s office in central Kyiv last week, while tourists took pictures of themselves in front of onion-domed, snow-dusted churches. The stores were full of people shopping for the New Year’s holiday and Orthodox Christmas, just as they always are at this time of year. The airports were crowded.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

How to Disable Putin’s Energy Weapon

Russia should be terribly vulnerable to international sanctions. It imports almost every product that defines a modern economy. Its elites have stashed enormous sums overseas, where they are vulnerable to foreign regulation and sequestration. Its total GDP is a little less than Canada’s, a little more than Mexico’s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

What Gang-Backed Government Could Do to America

In the year since a mob invaded the Capitol, the trend lines for political violence in the United States have worsened. According to a new poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, about one in three Americans believes that violence against the government is sometimes justified. But even more disturbing than the hardening of attitudes is the governing pattern coalescing—like an array of magnets pulling one another near—in pockets of the country. In some localities, conservative politicians and law-enforcement officials are melding with armed vigilantes who have similar politics. In Grand Traverse County, Michigan, last January, a citizen asked local officials at a virtual public meeting to denounce the Proud Boys, a right-wing gang that took part in the Capitol riot and had previously introduced a local gun-rights resolution. Instead of disavowing the group, the county commission’s vice chair stepped off-screen and returned brandishing his rifle. Closer to Michigan’s capital, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf made news in August by speaking approvingly of militias and claiming the power to recruit posses to “suppress rioting.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
The Atlantic

How Ivy League Elites Turned Against Democracy

One of the most indelible images from the January 6 Capitol riot was of Josh Hawley, junior senator for Missouri, graduate of Stanford and Yale Law, raising his fist in support of a riotous mob that would shortly endanger his own life and the life of the institution to which he belonged. Almost immediately after he encouraged the rioters, he found himself in a secured room, being defended from them.
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

Should I Just Get Omicron Over With?

For the past two years, Marie, a 30-something student in New York, had the right idea about COVID-19: She didn’t want to get it. Then, in the middle of December, as the antibody-dodging Omicron swept through her state, the coronavirus found her all the same. But Marie’s three vaccines helped keep her illness short and manageable. By year’s end, she and several of her friends had found themselves in a roughly similar spot, doing some of the same pandemic math: vaccine + vaccine + vaccine + infection = … surely a reasonable amount of safety, right?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

January 6 Didn’t Happen Just to America

January 6, 2021, didn’t happen just to America. It also happened to the rest of the world. To watch the crisis unfold from overseas, as I did from my flat in London, was to reckon with the reality that perhaps the United States wasn’t as “back [and] ready to lead the world” as Joe Biden had claimed after his victory.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

George Clooney’s Unfulfilled Promise

Five years ago, I talked to George Clooney at the Toronto International Film Festival about his latest directorial effort, Suburbicon, a strange hybrid of black comedy and social satire that failed to connect with critics. At that time, Clooney was more than 30 years into an acting career that had seen him star on the hit TV show ER, play Batman, win an Oscar, and work with directors such as Steven Soderbergh, the Coen Brothers, and Alfonso Cuarón, on top of making his own films. He’d also co-founded an enormously successful tequila company. In discussing Suburbicon, Clooney’s attitude was simple: If he directs or appears in a project these days, he’s doing so purely out of his own passion for the material.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

We Are Living Through a Democratic Emergency

Donald Trump could subvert the next election—and his second coup attempt has already begun, Barton Gellman warns in our latest cover story. Ahead of the anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol, Gellman joined Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum and executive editor Adrienne LaFrance for a live virtual conversation about the threats to American democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The Right Has Its Own American Crisis

You can’t always take what you read in opinion polls at face value. If, for example, a given portion of the population feels that the country is on the “wrong track,” some of them might think that what is direly needed is more sweeping progressive reform, while others may think things have already swung much too far left.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy