I can't continue being a caregiver

Q. I used to write every day – mostly poems but also essays. I really want to get back into it, but my motivation has waned. When I used to write every day, I was deeply depressed, and writing was an outlet, a stress reliever. I still want to write, but I never seem able to get myself to actually put pen to paper. I don’t want to believe that I have to be depressed in order to write. I know I’m also a good writer when I’m not depressed. I think that part of the problem is I’m scared of writing something bad, thinking that if I can’t write a beautiful first draft, there’s no point in writing at all. (Obviously, that’s a rather toxic mindset.) Do you have any tips for how I could discipline myself to actually write something while not worrying about the outcome? – Wrestling a Writing Rut.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO