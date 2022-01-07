Man accused in robbery at business near Aliante Parkway, 215

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect after an incident at a north valley business on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Police say a white or Hispanic male adult entered the business located near Aliante Parkway and north 215 and committed a robbery.

He left the scene in a white 4-door station wagon moments later. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male adult, medium build.

(Robbery suspect’s getaway vehicle, white 4-door station wagon/ Courtesy: LVMPD)

He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark jeans, and dark shoes.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

A joint investigation is being conducted by LVMPD and NLVPD regarding this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

