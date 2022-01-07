Shorthanded Bulldogs top Crimson Tide

The Georgia football program will have its first national championship parade since 1980. A story some 41 years in the making, the Georgia Bulldogs are national champions. It wasn’t easy, but whatever is with this football team. After losing its shot at perfection vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, Georgia rallied to beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl, and then finally slayed the Nick Saban dragon up in Indianapolis. No college fanbase had suffered through more for longer than Dawg Nation, but they are now champions.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO