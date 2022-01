When I first heard that The Simpsons were coming to Disney+, I was pretty baffled. The first thought I had was, “Wait. THE Simpsons? You mean the ones with the spikey haired boy who gets strangled by his father? That Simpsons”. But now that The Simpsons have been on the popular streaming service for a while now, it kind of feels like an essential part of Disney+. Almost to the point where I think it should be included in their five pillars of Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and National Geographic. I mean, when it comes to the Mount Rushmore of television shows, The Simpsons definitely belongs up there.

