La Crosse, WI

‘Betty White Challenge’ bringing in donations for animal shelters

By Leah Rivard
 5 days ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- The ‘Betty White Challenge’ is making its way through social media platforms asking everyone to make donations to their local animal shelters.

In the La Crosse area, the Coulee Region Humane Society is starting to see a few donations in Betty White’s honor.

Leaders at the humane society are glad to see people around the country pull together to support their local shelters.

The humane society can always use the extra help.

“We see over 2200 animals annually between cats, dogs, guinea pigs, rabbits, and everybody needs medical treatment, everybody needs vaccinations, or spays and neuters, lots of times they need dental work,” said CRHS Executive Director Heather Drievold.

The humane society is planning on doing a donation drive to celebrate Betty White’s birthday on January 17th.

If you would like to donate now, check out CRHS’s website. You can make monetary donations or purchase items from an Amazon wishlist.

News 8 Now, Co-Op Credit Union partner for ‘Chase the Chill’ donation effort

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A donation is helping people in the La Crosse area stay warm. News 8 Now is partnering with Co-Op Credit Union for the drive at locations in Onalaska and Galesville. Community members donated scarves, hats and gloves. Those donations were delivered to Catholic Charities warming center Friday morning. “There are so many people in our...
LA CROSSE, WI
Vang Council bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – All three vaccines will be available tomorrow at Onalaska Middle School. The Vang Council of La Crosse is partnering with multiple organizations for the clinic. The clinic starts at 10 in the morning. You can schedule for vaccine online. Walk-ins are welcome. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
ONALASKA, WI
