‘Betty White Challenge’ bringing in donations for animal shelters

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- The ‘Betty White Challenge’ is making its way through social media platforms asking everyone to make donations to their local animal shelters.

In the La Crosse area, the Coulee Region Humane Society is starting to see a few donations in Betty White’s honor.

Leaders at the humane society are glad to see people around the country pull together to support their local shelters.

The humane society can always use the extra help.

“We see over 2200 animals annually between cats, dogs, guinea pigs, rabbits, and everybody needs medical treatment, everybody needs vaccinations, or spays and neuters, lots of times they need dental work,” said CRHS Executive Director Heather Drievold.

The humane society is planning on doing a donation drive to celebrate Betty White’s birthday on January 17th.

If you would like to donate now, check out CRHS’s website. You can make monetary donations or purchase items from an Amazon wishlist.

