Our View: Diamonds to Striders and diabetes charity founders

Diamonds to the Wyoming Valley Striders for again holding to the tradition of a New Year’s Day, no-pressure and all-are-welcome run. There’s no timer, no set distance, and no real finish line, just a chance to get out, socialize, enjoy the fresh winter air and get in a little exercise. “There’s no clock, no finish line here,” club secretary Linda Wojnar said, “It’s just a nice, easy way to start the year.” Easy and popular, apparently. The event drew close to 100 people, despite some rain. The year is starting rough with the worst surge of COVID-19 cases yet, and this just seemed like a nice way to show, as the cliche goes, that life goes on.

Coal to Luzerne County Councilman Stephen Urban for yet again deciding his bad decisions are everybody else’s fault. The Luzerne County Ethics Commission recommended censure and a $100 fine against Urban for his February, 2021 willingness to accept a chairmanship on the county election board, when the county’s home rule charter clearly and wisely says an elected county official can’t be on the election board. With news of the Ethics Commission’s recommendation, Urban complained about having no advance knowledge of a complaint filed against him. When told the complaint was served by first-class mail at the county courthouse, Urban said he rarely checks that mail box, that county council meetings were still being held virtually until last July, and that said mail box has junk mail he tosses. Suggesting the county revamp the code to require a more robust serving of complaints may have been an idea worth considering, but then he capped his response to saying “What are they trying to do — shame me for a second time?” No, Mr. Urban, no one is trying to shame you. You did that all by yourself.

Diamonds to former area residents Tami and Joe Balavage for founding the Help a Diabetic Child nonprofit to provide financial support and information to children — and their families — struggling with Type 1 diabetes. “Insulin here is more expensive than anywhere else in the world,” Joe told reporter Kevin Carroll. “It’s a shame … without insulin, diabetics can’t live. It’s just not right.” No it isn’t, but the efforts of the couple, now in Florida, to fix that problem is right.

Coal to the area residents listed in a Thursday story who were involved in the Jan. 6 assault on our nation’s Capitol building, and to all those who joined them in crossing police lines and conducting what was — despite the revisionist history and word parsing of those who insist otherwise — an insurrection. These people clearly looked to overthrow the results of an election through mob violence rather than the legal means designed to handle such grievances. Indeed, the attack was a bald-faced defiance of our entire system after the failure of scores of legal challenges in numerous courts, overseen by judges appointed by both parties. It’s one thing to believe the election was somehow rigged or stolen (it wasn’t), it’s a much different thing to decide that mob assaults are somehow the way to save the country. They are the opposite, they are attempts to physically force the will of some onto all, and that is how democracy dies.

— Times Leader