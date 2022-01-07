Snow creates hazardous roads throughout the Mon Valley

Heavy snows last Thursday – from five to eight inches across Carter County – shut down state and county roads throughout the region, with some remaining impassable into the weekend. The snow, predicted to hit around noon, came about two hours earlier than expected leaving some drivers scrambling...
Some people had to wait outside in the cold temperature while they got tested for COVID-19. The temperatures also made a mess of parking lots and forced the closure of the walkway over the Hudson due to icy conditions.
A cold rain is falling in parts of the D.C. area Sunday afternoon, following the chance of light patchy freezing rain. Temperatures were just below the freezing mark in many spots in the morning, so any precipitation that fell was expected to freeze on contact, creating a light icy glaze.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Transportation closed the Thane road Sunday. The road was closed at the avalanche gates Sunday at 1:30 p.m. due to high avalanche hazard to the roadway. DOT says the avalanche hazard is expected to remain high overnight and into Monday. This emergency closure...
DENVER, Pa. — Sunday’s freezing rain left hazardous conditions on South Central Pa. roads. A mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow iced over many roads, leading to white-knuckle driving for some drivers. “I’ve just been kind of sketched out since [the ice rain began], just kind of...
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Two significant snowfall and now heavy rainfall...it's causing flooding of roadways, yards and fields. When you see the sign "turn around, don't drown", it's not a cute saying--it's warning to help you live!. Rutherford County Sheriffs Office Deputy Sean Vinson captured a photo of water rushing over...
Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are all preparing for the first winter storm of the new year. Across much of Western Mass, forecasters expect between 3 and 5 inches of snow. 4 to 7 inches in Central Massachusetts, while the Boston Area and Rhode Island are expecting somewhere in the 4-to-8-inch range of snow. The weather has forced schools to close throughout the region. The following schools are all closed on Friday....
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington received about four inches of snow in this week’s storms. But by late morning, while smaller, neighborhood roads still weren’t totally clear, main streets were not just clear but pretty much dry. That was the story in most of of the northern part...
Conn. (WTNH) – Numerous cities and towns across the state have implemented parking bans due to the snow on Friday. Here is a list of cities and towns with parking bans: Hartford: Mayor Luke Bronin activated a 24-hour snow parking ban in the city that goes from midnight until 11:59 p.m. on Friday. New Britain: […]
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Snow is forecast to fall throughout the region during the night. Travel is not advised during the snowstorm, which may bring 3 to 5 inches to the area. Weather conditions can deteriorate rapidly with forecasted heavy snow fall, possibly at an inch...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:06 p.m. 01/06/21. Kentucky’s governor deployed National Guard teams to help as deteriorating weather conditions were posing problems Thursday afternoon in the Bluegrass State. Gov. Andy Beshear said the National Guard teams will be assisting the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first snow of 2022 caused plenty of slick road conditions in Owensboro, where local residents saw a couple more inches of snow than those residing across the Ohio River in the Evansville area. [Snow leads to car overturning and hitting house in Evansville]. [Car jumps...
(WSAZ) -- Snow covered roads across the region, creating hazardous road conditions throughout most of the Tri-State. By nightfall, some locations were buried under 8 inches of snow. Just after 9 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier was reporting the following accumulations: Charleston (8 inches); Huntington (6 inches); Inez, Kentucky (8...
With snow accumulations around the county of as much as seven inches in some areas of the county, along with temperatures well-below freezing, travel across the county has been treacherous in some areas. Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston said the sheriff’s department worked several motor vehicle accidents yesterday due to...
VANN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Another round of winter storms brought hazardous road conditions and more inches of snow to West Michigan on Friday. Winter storms: Lake effect snow, whiteout conditions continue in parts of West Michigan through Friday. The last blast on Thursday caused multiple slide offs and...
A picturesque January snowfall created hazardous road conditions across Southeast Missouri. The National Weather Service reported the Poplar Bluff area received between one-half and one inch of snow, depending on the area, and Cape Girardeau got an inch. The Bootheel and areas of Kentucky recorded three to five inches. “Nothing...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following Thursday evening’s significant snowfall, many roads across north-central West Virginia are considered hazardous ahead of Friday morning’s commute. As of 7 a.m., WV 511 says road conditions are slick with many snow-covered areas across the state. Roads around Buckhannon and north of White...
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Snow began falling across areas of Whatcom County about 8:30pm last night, Wednesday, January 5th. By 1am, all areas were seeing a few inches of accumulations and driving had become more challenging, especially on hills, according to first responder reports. By 1am, temperatures across the...
