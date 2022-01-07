Snow creates hazardous roads throughout the Mon Valley

Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are all preparing for the first winter storm of the new year. Across much of Western Mass, forecasters expect between 3 and 5 inches of snow. 4 to 7 inches in Central Massachusetts, while the Boston Area and Rhode Island are expecting somewhere in the 4-to-8-inch range of snow. The weather has forced schools to close throughout the region. The following schools are all closed on Friday....

5 DAYS AGO