ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Statement on state of COVID-19 at DOC

By WALLY F. VILLAGOMEZ
Saipan Tribune
 5 days ago

Department of Corrections Commissioner Wally F. Villagomez on Friday issued the following statement:. At the Department of Corrections, the health and safety of our inmate population and staff is our top priority. Since the spike of COVID-19 in the community, it was inevitable that some staff and inmates would be exposed...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

5 states reporting record COVID-19 hospitalizations

The U.S. recorded 1,082,549 new daily COVID-19 cases on Jan. 3, an all-time high, according to data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. During the latest surge driven by the omicron and delta variants, however, health officials have urged a shift to focus on hospitalizations as the key metric to gauge virus transmission and to steer public health guidance rather than case counts. That's because the virus is spreading in a different landscape than earlier surges, with wider vaccination coverage and testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Hogan Declares State Of Emergency In Response To COVID-19

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — With COVID-19 hospitalizations topping 3,000 in Maryland and predicted to continue climbing, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to combat the public health crisis. Hogan also signed a pair of executive orders—the first empowering the Maryland Department of Health to regulate...
MARYLAND STATE
ideastream.org

Cuyahoga County is worst in the state for COVID-19 cases

Cuyahoga County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita than any other county in the state, Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials said in a press briefing on Wednesday. "We remain in crisis mode," said county Health Commissioner Terry Allan. "The unvaccinated continue to drive up this hospital surge.”. Of...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Cdc#Covid#Chcc#N95#Dps#Doc#Corrections Academy#Northern Marianas College
firststateupdate.com

DOC Suspends In-Person Visitation Due To Covid Uptick

The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced today that effective at the end of the day on Friday, December 31, 2021 it is temporarily suspending in-person visitation to all of its Level V prison and Level IV work release and violation of probation facilities as a precaution to protect inmates and staff from COVID-19. This measure is in response to the record rate of transmission of the illness in the community and is part of ongoing efforts to minimize the risk of community spread of the virus to DOC facilities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoncounty.news

State Sending COVID-19 Tests to Senior Facilities

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday the state is shipping about 1 million at-home coronavirus tests to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with the kits set to arrive over the weekend. The plan to distribute at-home tests directly to such facilities came as the Florida Department of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wnypapers.com

Attorney General James issues statement on new CDC COVID-19 recommendations

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday issued a statement to employers following new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) isolation periods:. “The health and safety of all New Yorkers has always been our top priority, and, in order to protect...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bigislandnow.com

State Reports 3,044 New Cases of COVID-19

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 3,044 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 121,864. No new fatalities were reported. A total of 359 new infections were identified Monday on the Big Island. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency reports 1,824 active cases, and nine persons hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT STATEMENT WITH UPDATE ON SHIPMENT OF COVID-19 AT-HOME RAPID TESTS

Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement with an update on Connecticut’s anticipated shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests:. “Due to shipping and warehouse delays outside of the State of Connecticut’s control, our state’s anticipated shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests are currently delayed from arriving in Connecticut. My staff and multiple state agencies have spent the past several days working around the clock to accelerate the movement of our tests through what is clearly a shipping and distribution bottleneck on the West Coast amid unprecedented international demand for tests. I want to thank our municipal and emergency management partners who have quickly and efficiently established their methods of distribution of the tests, clearly communicating them to their communities. My administration is in regular communication with city and town leaders, and we will provide updates as we have them in order to distribute the tests as quickly as possible. I thank our staff and leadership at the Department of Administrative Services, the Department of Public Health, the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and the Connecticut National Guard for their incredible work to execute on this test delivery.”
HEALTH SERVICES
Town Square LIVE News

State: COVID overrunning hospitals; don’t use ERs just to be tested

    With state hospitals operating over capacity, Delaware officials on Tuesday again asked state residents to stay out of hospital emergency rooms for anything that’s not dire. ChristianaCare and Beebe hospitals were at 130% of their capacity, and ChristianaCare intensive care units at 170% over capacity, officials said during Gov. John Carney’s COVID-19 press conference Tuesday. Nemours Children’s Hospital ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Kankakee Daily Journal

Illinois DOC will pause intake of inmates due to COVID 19 surge

The Illinois Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that it would pause intake of inmates from county jails amid the COVID-19 surge. As of Friday, IDOC reported 1,042 staff members and 1,684 inmates were positive for COVID-19. Sheriffs who are charged with operating county jails around the state say IDOC’s decision...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox61.com

State issues updated COVID-19 guidance for schools

HARTFORD, Conn — The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced updates to its COVID-19 guidance for quarantine, isolation, testing and contact tracing policies and procedures for PreK-12 schools on Monday. The document, developed in collaboration with the Connecticut State Department of Education, is based on the updated guidance that...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
KELOLAND TV

DOC seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota reported the highest number of active COVID-19 infections today at more than 20,000. The Department of Corrections is also reporting more cases within the state’s prisons. According to today’s update, there are 176 inmates who are currently infected with the virus....
PUBLIC HEALTH
fortwaynesnbc.com

State health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana Department of Health. IDH said Box tested positive through a rapid test Tuesday morning after becoming symptomatic Monday night. Her symptoms included muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat. Box is...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy