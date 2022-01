When it comes to passion and dedication there are few fans out there that are like Law & Order fans. From SVU to Organized Crime they love it all. When you take into account all of the seasons, the spinoffs, and everything else that is part of the Law & Order universe that’s a lot of episodes. Picking a favorite would almost be impossible. However, on Instagram, the show is trying to get folks to pick their favorite season premiere. Now, that just might be doable.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO