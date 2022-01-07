ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers offer perspectives on Jan. 6 anniversary

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday marked the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021,...

monvalleyindependent.com

Leavenworth Times

McConnell: Dems trying to ‘exploit’ Jan. 6 anniversary

One-year after a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol led by supporters of former President Donald Trump trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused his colleagues across the aisle for trying to “exploit this anniversary.”. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Senators mark Jan. 6 attack anniversary

To mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol attack, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the chamber Thursday, “The warnings of history are clear: when democracies are in danger, it often starts with a mob.”. Watch senators address the chamber in the player above. “And for mob violence...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reporter

Bucks County lawmaker issues statement on first anniversary of U.S. Capitol riot

BUCKS COUNTY >> Bucks County State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol:. “January 6, 2021, a date, like a handful of others in American history, that will live in infamy. On that day, a mob of right-wing radicals stormed the United States Capitol, breeched its doors, desecrated the seat of our Republic and tried, but thankfully failed, to overturn the free and fair presidential election of 2020 by use of force. It has been called an insurrection. It could also be called an attempted coup. It was one of the darkest days in our history and today, on its first anniversary, we should mark it as such. In doing so, we should use the occasion to resolve that we will never allow it to happen again.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Norwalk Reflector

Biden pledges to defend democracy on Jan. 6 anniversary

WASHINGTON — Speaking from inside the U.S. Capitol on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, President Biden challenged the nation to reject political violence and rededicate itself to the defense of democracy at a time when lies about the last election have become ingrained in American society. “You...
U.S. POLITICS
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County Commissioners react to Jan. 6 anniversary

NORRISTOWN — A moment of silence. It was what Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh called for at the conclusion of her remarks during Thursday’s board meeting. The day marked the one-year anniversary of the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Buffalo News

Trauma of Jan. 6 lingers for lawmakers

Roughly 3 dozen Democrats were the last ones to leave the House chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, trapped in the gallery as the chaos unfolded. In recent AP interviews, some of the lawmakers recounted the ordeal. 'We were trapped': Trauma of Jan. 6 lingers for lawmakers. In their own words:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

