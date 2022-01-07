Lawmakers offer perspectives on Jan. 6 anniversary

BUCKS COUNTY >> Bucks County State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) issued the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol:. “January 6, 2021, a date, like a handful of others in American history, that will live in infamy. On that day, a mob of right-wing radicals stormed the United States Capitol, breeched its doors, desecrated the seat of our Republic and tried, but thankfully failed, to overturn the free and fair presidential election of 2020 by use of force. It has been called an insurrection. It could also be called an attempted coup. It was one of the darkest days in our history and today, on its first anniversary, we should mark it as such. In doing so, we should use the occasion to resolve that we will never allow it to happen again.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO