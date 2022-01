Outsiders, we are almost through with the hiatus for this season of Law & Order: SVU. When the show returns we will see Carisi break out the old cop moves once more. Since Sonny Carisi became an attorney and ADA after being a detective, things haven’t been the same. However, it seems that the Peter Scanavino character is going to get back to his old ways in the new episode. January 6 is the big day, and it is going to be full of action and excitement.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO