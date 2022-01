Kristen Stewart graced the cover of W Magazine looking straight out of the ’60s. W Magazine profiled the actress along with nine other actors, including Lady Gaga and Denzel Washington for their standout film performances in the past year. On her cover, Stewart was styled by Sara Moonves in a yellow tweed matching jacket and skirt, courtesy of Chanel. Her hair was styled in the popular ’60s beehive. She also wore one yellow glove. Stewart was included in the magazine’s roundup for her performance in “Spencer,” the biopic on Princess Diana in which Stewart starred as the late royal. Her interview featured...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 21 HOURS AGO