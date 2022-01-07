ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Harnesses Her Powers in "Zero to Sixty" Synopsis

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released a synopsis for "Zero to Sixty", the third episode of Naomi's first season. The synopsis, which you can check out below, teases more developments in Naomi McDuffie's (Kaci Walfall) origin story, as she comes to terms with her newfound super powers and how they fit into her...

comicbook.com

