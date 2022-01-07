Brookhaven Youth Bureau hosts annual Interface Coat Drive

This week’s shelter pet is Max, an eight-year-old Corgi mix, patiently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for his furever home. A surrender, Max may have experienced some type of trauma in the past. As a result, he is a little cautious when meeting new people before warming up to you. However, anyone who knows Max will tell you it is well worth a few visits to gain his trust. Once he lets you into his heart, the affection and love he gives is truly endless.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO