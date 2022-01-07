ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, NY

Brookhaven Youth Bureau hosts annual Interface Coat Drive

By Press Release
 5 days ago
Supervisor Ed Romaine has announced that the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau will hold its Annual Interface Coat Drive from January 10 to February 11 to help residents in need stay warm this winter. Donations of new or gently used...

TBR News Media

Free rapid testing sites open across Suffolk County

In an effort to expand access to testing, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced the opening of three new community based testing sites. Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests, which will be administered by Baseline Health and Reef Technologies, will be on a first come, first served basis. The first testing...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

All Souls Church to host Saturdays at Six concert Jan. 15

The Saturdays at Six Concert series at All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook continues with a free concert by eGALitarian Brass, a New York based brass ensemble presenting brass trios written by women composers, performed by women musicians, on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. As a brass trio (trumpet, horn, and trombone), their performance will explore these three instruments as their voices intertwine in new ways through works by Lauren Bernofsky, Faye-Ellen Silverman, Adriana I. Figueroa Mañas, among others. Please bring a can of food to donate to a local food pantry. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.
STONY BROOK, NY
Rose, NY
TBR News Media

Sal Pitti serves as bedrock for Port Jeff Station/Terryville civic

If there’s a man around town, then that man’s more than likely to be Sal Pitti. Whether he’s rolling up in his car to check on any reported problems, meeting with developers planning to build up in the Port Jeff Station area, running civic gatherings or attending town meetings focused on residential issues, it’s not hard to find the shaved head and thick, salt and pepper beard as the marked signs of his presence.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Supervisor Romaine announces Fuel Cell Park at Brookhaven Landfill is fully operational

Supervisor Ed Romaine has announced that the Yaphank Fuel Cell Park at the Brookhaven Landfill is now fully operational, generating 7.4 megawatts of energy from three SureSource 3000 carbonate fuel cell power plants. The fuel cell facility will provide continuous reliable electricity to the growing area of the LIPA system in Yaphank and will provide sufficient power for 7,500 homes.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Huckleberry – update

Update: Huck has been adopted! Now Ruger, this sweet man finally got his #fureverhome home and a very #happilyeverafter. Attention German Shepherd fans! This week’s featured shelter of the week is Huckleberry (Huck), a gorgeous 2 1/2 year old pure bred German Shepherd waiting at the Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter for his furever home.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Max – update

This week’s shelter pet is Max, an eight-year-old Corgi mix, patiently waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for his furever home. A surrender, Max may have experienced some type of trauma in the past. As a result, he is a little cautious when meeting new people before warming up to you. However, anyone who knows Max will tell you it is well worth a few visits to gain his trust. Once he lets you into his heart, the affection and love he gives is truly endless.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Unsung hero gets things done

Susan Eckert is one of those unsung heroes who works behind the scenes to improve the quality of life for others here on Long Island’s North Shore. The Northport native began her public relations career at the Long Island Lighting Company during the turbulent era that saw the rise and fall of the Shoreham Nuclear Power Plant.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

St. James resident keeps on volunteering at 90

Volunteerism runs in the blood of one St. James resident. May Chasteen, 90, has always found time and energy to volunteer. Currently, she is the vice president of the Fairfield at St. James Civic Association. The spot on the board is a volunteer position, and through the years, she has...
SAINT JAMES, NY
TBR News Media

Huntington councilman-elect serves the community

Even before being elected to Huntington’s Town Board in November, Sal Ferro (R) strived to make his community and the surrounding areas a better place to live. Ferro, president and CEO of Alure Home Improvements in Commack, also heads up the Ferro Foundation. The nonprofit organization is committed to helping those in need, especially students, seniors and veterans. The foundation offers an annual scholarship fund for Long Island students and assists local seniors and veterans with minor home improvements.
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Hoffman embraces the Three Village community

George Hoffman is a familiar face from Setauket Harbor to Brookhaven Town Hall. Intending to make a difference in the Three Village area each day, he revitalized the civic association, co-founded the Setauket Harbor Task Force, helped head up the Route 25A Citizen Advisory Committee and more. For someone who...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
TBR News Media

Suffolk County executive announces agreement with Huntington to expand sewer access in Huntington Station

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) announced Dec. 29 a partnership between the county and Town of Huntington to expand sewers into Huntington Station. Both the county and the town will invest $22 million to fund the Huntington Station Hub Sewer Project, the first project funded under the county’s newly created Wastewater Infrastructure Fund, according to a press release from Belone’s office.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

