How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?

 5 days ago

Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have since symptoms of the illnesses can overlap.

The viruses that cause colds, the flu and COVID-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people. And they can all be spread before a person realizes they're infected.

The time varies for when someone with any of the illnesses will start feeling sick. Some people infected with the coronavirus don't experience any symptoms, but it's still possible for them to spread it.

Cough, fever, tiredness and muscle aches are common to both the flu and COVID-19, says Kristen Coleman, as assistant research professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Symptoms specific to COVID-19 include the loss of taste or smell.

Common colds, meanwhile, tend to be milder with symptoms including a stuffy nose and sore throat. Fevers are more common with the flu.

Despite some false portrayals online, the viruses have not merged to create a new illness. But it’s possible to get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which some are calling “flurona.”

“A co-infection of any kind can be severe or worsen your symptoms altogether,” says Coleman. “If influenza cases continue to rise, we can expect to see more of these types of viral co-infections in the coming weeks or months.”

With many similar symptoms caused by the three virus types, testing remains the best option to determine which one you may have. At-home tests for flu aren't as widely available as those for COVID-19, but some pharmacies offer testing for both viruses at the same time, Coleman notes. This can help doctors prescribe the right treatment.

Laboratories might also be able to screen samples for various respiratory viruses, including common cold viruses. But most do not have the capacity to routinely do this, especially during a COVID-19 surge, Coleman says.

Getting vaccinated helps reduce the spread of the viruses. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is safe to get a flu and COVID-19 shot or booster at the same time.

——————

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?

Can your pet get COVID-19?

Comments / 47

Rachel Caycho
5d ago

If you can't tell the difference does it really matter? The probability of asymptomatic spreaders is not nearly as high as the probability of false positive tests and when we start testing everyone in the numbers we are we run out of tests for those who might really need them, we are already experiencing a shortage as it is. Stop being scared and go live your lives people, you're only controllable if you're fearful so stand up to the tyrants who released the disease upon us. This has been a PLANdemic, nothing about this has been by accident and Dr. Fraudci called it just before Trump took office that we would be facing a pandemic during Trumps time in office and then boom 💥. Keep trusting the ones that funded the sickness who won't term you what's in their experimental concoction of a shot until you're already dead from what's in it.

39
39
Jody York
4d ago

yeah testing is not a good thing either. My landlords daughter got the test sent to her house and opened it put on sterile gloves opened the so called sterile q-tip and without ever touching that qtip to any part of her body put that qtip into the solution and low and behold it tested positive. she never even swabbed herself yet it tested positive. my belief is the dammed tests are either inaccurate or infact have the virus already randomly on the qtips to actually make a person sick. its called population control. the first yr it was mostly old folks on medicare and medicaid with underlying issues dying the ones costing the governments money caring for them. then suddenly this yr now kids are getting it as well. and its mostly kids that suddenly find they now have life threatening illnesses afterwords.

13
13
Joanna Brooks
4d ago

We keep hearing about getting vaccinated, how people that are not, are automatically “Anti- Vaxxers, yet these finger pointers cannot come up with a reliable test.

7
7
ABC News

ABC News

