ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets’ Brandin Echols defends postgame Tom Brady autograph: ‘Childhood dream’

By Greg Joyce
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

During the week leading up to the Jets hosting the Buccaneers, Brandin Echols pictured himself picking off Tom Brady and having him sign the intercepted football.

The rookie cornerback just didn’t envision all the attention that would follow the postgame scene.

Echols got his interception of Brady and, seconds after the Bucs beat the Jets on a last-second touchdown, the autograph from the future Hall of Famer. The moment was captured by Fox cameras, which led to some criticism of Echols for the timing and look of it, given the Jets had just lost a heartbreaker.

“[There] most definitely could have been another way to get that done, but I was just excited to pick off Tom Brady,” Echols said Thursday. “I’ve been watching him since I started realizing what football was. So it was a big moment for me, and I was just caught up in the moment. I just felt like I needed to do it right there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPUH5_0df8xBe800
Brandin Echols defended his postgame autograph from Tom Brady.

Echols, who was 2 years old when Brady was drafted by the Patriots, said he appreciated the fellow sixth-round pick obliging and having a brief conversation with him. But he compared getting the ball autographed to a jersey swap, which is commonplace between opponents in today’s NFL.

“People made it a bigger deal than what it was supposed to be,” Echols said. “[The backlash] really doesn’t mean nothing to me because I’m the one that’s going out and doing what I’m doing every week. It’s good to just relax and live your childhood dream for once.”

The last time the Jets played the Bills in Week 10, they got crushed 45-17 and gave up 489 total yards.

What especially stuck out, at least to defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, was the way the Bills were still passing the ball late with the game in hand. Their last time going to the air was Josh Allen’s 43-yard pass to Stefon Diggs to begin a drive with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter, leading 38-10.

“I would definitely say that there’s some guys, probably including myself in some ways, that want some redemption,” Ulbrich said. “When a team has got a comfortable lead on you and they keep throwing the ball deep on you, that leaves a mark, that leaves an impression.”

WR Braxton Berrios (quad) did not practice for a second straight day while fellow wideout Elijah Moore (quad) worked on a side field with trainers.

RB Michael Carter (concussion) practiced fully for the first time since suffering his head injury Sunday against the Bucs. OL Chuma Edoga (ankle) and OL Greg Van Roten (non-COVID illness) also returned to full practice.

DL Sheldon Rankins (knee), WR Jamison Crowder (calf) and S Ashtyn Davis (back) were limited and LB C.J. Mosley (rest) did not practice.

The Jets activated DE Kyle Phillips off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Sideline Reaction To Bruce Arians Goes Viral

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have a different relationship than Brady had with Bill Belichick in New England. That much is clear. For example, could you imagine Brady and Belichick having this kind of moment on the sideline? We’re not sure what Arians said to the seven-time Super Bowl champ, but whatever it was, it caused Brady to make a hysterical face.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kyle Phillips
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it. Gronkowski finished the game with...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Antonio Brown turning against Tom Brady after his release I UNDISPUTED

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally decided to release Antonio Brown, the much-maligned receiver hasn’t been holding back. On a recent podcast, AB called out Tom Brady, accusing the GOAT of being the real GM in Tampa and asking why he was on a prove-it deal if Brady is really his friend. He also said the seven-time Super Bowl champion quote: 'can't do bleep by himself.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to AB turning against Brady.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The “Toughest” Team The Bucs Played

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced some pretty tough opponents this season. The Bucs faced the Cowboys, Rams, Saints and Bills, among other teams, over the course of the 2021 regular season. According to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, though, one team is the toughest of them...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Bucs#Patriots#Bills
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
NBC Sports

Arians: Brady vs. Rodgers for MVP 'not even a close race'

Tom Brady is set to compete for his eighth Super Bowl title and could earn his fourth NFL MVP award while he's at it. The former New England Patriots quarterback is coming off another stellar season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady finished his 2021 campaign with a career-high 5,316 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 67.5 completion percentage. He set the Bucs' franchise record for passing yards while topping his own record for TDs. Tampa Bay finished with a 13-4 record.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Tom Brady defies coach’s orders to get Rob Gronkowski $1 million

That’s what friend$ are for. Rob Gronkowski had the chance to unlock multiple incentives during Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Panthers, worth $500,000 each. The Buccaneers tight end needed 85 more receiving yards and seven catches to hit a $1 million jackpot, according to For the Win. Fortunately...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did On Sunday

Tom Brady is 44 years old and still making NFL history. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback set the league record for most completions in a season. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback also broke the Buccaneers franchise record for yards in a season. It’s quite the accomplishment for...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had ultimate teammate gesture for Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady has long had a reputation for being a great teammate. On Sunday, we saw another example of what makes him so great to play with. Brady insisted upon remaining in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers late. CBS cameras caught Brady on the sideline late in the fourth quarter refusing to come out of the game despite his Bucs holding a two-touchdown lead.
NFL
theScore

NFL award rankings: Rodgers edges Brady for MVP, Burrow makes statement

Elite players and coaches made their respective cases for the NFL's top individual awards in another exciting and action-packed campaign. Here's a look at the top five candidates for the main honors at the end of the league's first 17-game regular season. Coach of the Year. 5. Zac Taylor, Bengals.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sends Total Love Letter To Patriots, Belichick And Kraft In What Was Meant To Be Final Documentary Episode

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s documentary series was supposed to be a nine-part project, with one episode dedicated to each of the Patriots’ seasons that ended in a Super Bowl appearance during his time in New England. Of course, Brady went out and won a Super Bowl in year one in Tampa, thus necessitating a 10th episode being added. Leave it to Tom Brady to ruin some well-made plans by winning another Super Bowl. Yet for all intents and purposes, the ninth installment of “Man In The Arena” — which debuted on ESPN+ on Tuesday — served as the final chapter...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy