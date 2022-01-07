ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

35-year-old man gunned down at Bronx public housing complex

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkQ6B_0df8x85C00
Police at the scene where a person was shot inside of a public housing complex on 181st Street in the Bronx. Christopher Sadowski

A 35-year-old man was gunned down inside a Bronx public housing complex on Thursday night, police said.

The victim, Jose Garcia, was shot multiple times in the torso in the 9th-floor hallway of NYCHA’s Monterey/Twin Parks Houses in Belmont at about 6:44 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Garcia was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

No arrests were immediately made and police did not provide any suspect descriptions.

It was also unclear what led up to the fatal shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BIKj_0df8x85C00
Police investigate the scene of the shooting in the Bronx.

Comments / 2

Serina Thompson
5d ago

My Deepest Condolences and Prayers to his Family. I hope the perpetrator is caught. All of this Senseless Killings beed to be stopped. May he RIP 🌹

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy