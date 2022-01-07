Two dead following Thursday night crash involving an MTA bus

Two people have died following a Thursday night crash involving an MTA bus.

Baltimore County Police say it happened around 11:40 p.m. on Old Court Road near Woodling Way.

The bus was reportedly stopped at the location, when it was struck by a Nissan Maxima.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 51-year-old Mr. Komonti Wilmer, died on scene.

A passenger in the Nissan, 48-year-old Mendy Wimbrey, died later at an area hospital.

The bus driver sustained minor injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash.