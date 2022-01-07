ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Two dead following Thursday night crash involving an MTA bus

By Siobhan Garrett, Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0df8x5R100

Two people have died following a Thursday night crash involving an MTA bus.

Baltimore County Police say it happened around 11:40 p.m. on Old Court Road near Woodling Way.

The bus was reportedly stopped at the location, when it was struck by a Nissan Maxima.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 51-year-old Mr. Komonti Wilmer, died on scene.

A passenger in the Nissan, 48-year-old Mendy Wimbrey, died later at an area hospital.

The bus driver sustained minor injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Comments / 2

jerry j
5d ago

I guarantee you it is 30 more people on that mta.bus that was really on there and you got 30 more lawsuits going against the

Reply
2
