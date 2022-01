SAN ANTONIO — An elderly woman died Monday night in a house fire on the north side. She was found dead inside a hallway near the living room, investigators said. When firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department arrived on the scene in the 1400 block of West Ridgewood Court around 9:45 p.m., they said there was a lot of fire coming from the front of the home. SAFD said they worked quickly to search for victims.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO