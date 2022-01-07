Long past NBA days, Newman racks up awards

Johnny Newman displays the Elder Watson Diggs Award he received last year. (Contributed photo)

Between his six-foot-seven height and his fame as a former professional basketball player, John S. ‘Johnny’ Newman, Jr. is an easily recognizable figure around the Richmond area.

But when fans flag him down on the streets of Henrico County, they are not necessarily looking for an autograph – or to reminisce about his years in the NBA or his hoops career at University of Richmond.

As it turns out, many of Newman’s biggest fans are parents who never saw him play – but who want to express their gratitude for his role with the Henrico Police Athletic League.

“I get stopped all over Henrico,” he says of the encounters, and of the parents who relate the positive experiences that PAL has provided their children.

As the board president of Henrico PAL, Newman has served since the program’s inception in 2007, and has seen it grow from a modest after-school program into summer camps, youth activities, and a multitude of clubs and sports serving hundreds of children across the county.

Last year, his work with PAL was cited as one of the factors that earned him the prestigious Elder Watson Diggs Award, bestowed upon Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity alumni who demonstrate meritorious achievements in their communities.

A member of the fraternity’s alumni chapters in both Richmond and his hometown of Danville, Newman has been active in Kappa Alpha Psi since he pledged in 1983.

But he will be the first to tell you that the groundwork for a lifetime of service – and his interest in/with a focus on community programs that provide youth with guidance and structure – was laid years before.

“I was truly blessed,” Newman says, “to grow up in a strong family environment. I love working with the youth in the NBA, PAL, Kappa Alpha Psi and the Newman Foundation, because growing up I had help and support. And I know how it impacted my life.”

‘An extra edge’

As a child, Newman says, his parents impressed upon him that a “hard honest day’s work was the only way, and education was not a choice.” He was raised in the church, he adds, and taught to respect others – and also not to let anyone disrespect him.

While he names his parents as his foremost influence, Newman says he also had a special relationship with his father’s parents, and began working in his grandfather’s landscaping business at an early age.

He often cites an incident with his grandfather as inspiration and impetus for his later successes in basketball and beyond. After his grandfather picked him up for work one morning, they drove to an affluent neighborhood and rang the doorbell at a customer’s house. James Newman introduced his grandson to the sisters who lived there.

“He told them that I would be working in their yard,” Newman recalls. “They quickly stated how tall I was. And my grandfather said that I was a great kid, and I was going to play in the NBA one day.”

James Newman had never played basketball in high school or college, his grandson says. But the words he spoke with such assurance to the two women that day made a lasting impression on the young boy.

“It gave me so much confidence,” he says. ‘It gave me an extra edge. He would also say, ‘You are a Newman,’ and to always try to be the best.”

Practicing what he preached

In addition to his parents and grandfather, Newman names his Aunt Margie and numerous teachers and coaches among key figures who mentored and supported him in his youth.

Harry J. Johnson, his high school coach in Danville, was a Kappa Alpha Psi member – a connection that helped spark Newman’s interest and eventual involvement in the fraternity.

Among Newman’s many accomplishments in almost 40 years with Kappa was playing an instrumental role in the development of the fraternity’s Sports and Entertainment Committee, which helped inspire a renewal of interest and volunteer participation among members. As a result, the organization significantly expanded Room to Read, a mentorship program that empowers youth through reading and community engagement.

Another of his signature events, the Johnny Newman Basketball Camp, got its start when he was a teen in Danville, as a means to earn a YMCA membership.

Now an annual fixture at Henrico PAL, the camp had to be suspended during the pandemic. But as HPAL director Kenny Ragland pointed out at the organization’s recent banquet, that didn’t stop Newman from recording online videos of basketball skills for kids to practice at home – delivered with a hefty dose of safety lessons and motivational tips.

After all, Newman emphasizes, the benefits of involvement in sports extend well beyond the physical — a principle that lies at the heart of PAL’s mission to provide youth with positive relationships, role models, and life skills through sports and recreational activities. Time spent in the gym and on the playing field doesn’t simply enhance physical well-being, but imparts lessons in teamwork, discipline, sportsmanship and respect for self and others.

Such lessons were not lost on young players like Seymour Daffeh, a real estate developer who first encountered Newman as a seventh-grader.

As Daffeh told a writer for Richmond Magazine, he had never looked up to sports figures until he attended Newman’s basketball camp at the Danville Y. Newman was playing for the Charlotte Hornets at the time; but what impressed Daffeh was that “he practiced what he preached.

“He stayed away from drugs and alcohol. He would always say that when much is given, much is expected,” said Daffeh.

“He is my role model. He just happened to be somebody who played basketball.”

Making history

When he’s not coaching, mentoring or otherwise immersed in charitable activities, Newman maintains a full schedule of as a businessman, entrepreneur, and family man – enjoying what he describes as his “wonderful blended family, outstanding and beautiful wife, four amazing kids and two adventurous dogs.”

For fun and relaxation, he plays golf, listens to music or fires off volleys of jump shots. He lists travel to Italy at the top of his to-do list, admits to a weakness for butter pecan ice cream, and reveals a fondness for rehabbing houses (“I am very handy with tools”).

Fans who know him for his deft touch with a basketball might be unaware that he also spent years playing alto sax. And those familiar with his 16 years in the pros – competing against the likes of Michael Jordan – might be surprised to hear that he names among his top sports memories a magical season at UR.

“We made history when we defeated the Auburn Tigers,” he says of his 1984 University of Richmond team, “and became the first team in school history to go to the NCAA tournament.”

With such a storied athletic career and so many business, personal, and charitable accomplishments to his credit, Newman would be forgiven if he chose to kick back, enjoy a more relaxed pace of life and devote more time to leisure activities. But he shows no signs of slowing down, and instead continually works to develop new projects — including both a podcast and television show now in the works.

With the TV show, he hopes to capitalize on his connections in the sports, entertainment and business worlds to raise awareness of Kappa Alpha Psi – hosting fellow athletes and other guests who talk up the fraternity’s positive effects on their lives.

“I am grateful that my professional experience has given me a platform to raise awareness and highlight the achievements of our fraternity,” Newman told the Richmond Free Press<> following his selection for the Elder Watson Diggs Award.

“[The award] means the world to me,” he added. “This is a great honor, and to be selected by my fellow brothers of this great fraternity is overwhelming..

“I am proud to be a Kappa. It was one of the best decisions of my life.”