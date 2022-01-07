ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Seeloch’s 29 leads Holmdel past Toms River North - Boys basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sophomore Nick Seeloch erupted for a career-high 29 points, lifting Holmdel to a 74-70 victory over Toms River North in Holmdel....

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over West Milford - Boys basketball recap

Kam Green made four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points as Wayne Valley defeated West Milford, 79-48, in Wayne. Drake Flower scored 14 points for Wayne Valley (6-2), which broke the game wide open with a 32-9 third quarter surge. Krenar Shaqiri had 12 points and Nick Ender added 11.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Area teams climb power-point standings

The march continues toward the championship portion of the schedule for the area’s swimming teams, and so continues Princeton’s unbeaten run. The Tigers ensured their status as the last unbeaten team in the Colonial Valley Conference with last Thursday’s win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South, with the Tiger boys at 8-0 and the girls at 7-0. Four more CVC meets are on the docket as Princeton looks to complete a second straight perfect run through the league, first against Trenton at home on Thursday before continuing with the home finale against Nottingham on Jan. 18, at Lawrence on Jan. 20, and at Steinert on Jan. 25.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Oratory over Rahway - Boys basketball recap

Rahway is now 3-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank...
RAHWAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Holmdel, NJ
Holmdel, NJ
Sports
Holmdel, NJ
Basketball
Toms River, NJ
Basketball
Toms River, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Nottingham - Boys ice hockey recap

Cole Beck posted a hat trick for Hopewell Valley in its 4-1 win against Nottingham at the Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. Joe Greenspoon had the other goal for Hopewell Valley (5-3-1), which saw Lucas Gaissert deliver two assists and Liam Yeoman, Dylan Yasher and Michael Boyer each turn in one. Blake Echternacnt made 13 saves in the victory.
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times swimming notebook: Clearview’s Sherrill, Rosenberger diving well

The Tri-County Conference completed its fourth set of batch diving meets Monday at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology pool in Deptford Township. One diver who is continuing to post strong numbers is Peyton Sherrill of the Clearview High girls’ swimming team. In Monday’s dive batch competition, the sophomore had the top score of 225.8, a season-high total.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Myshkoff leads Pope John past St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap

Robbie Myshkoff scored two goals in Pope John’s 5-0 victory over St. Peter’s Prep at Secaucus Ice Rink. It was the first career multi-goal game for Myshkoff, a sophomore. He opened the scoring with an even-strength goal just 2:43 into the game, then later added a power play goal in the second period for Pope John (4-4-5). Matt Hughes had a goal and an assist, Nathan Meola dished out two assists, and both Jake Stevens and David Koptyra scored a goal apiece. Tyler Paluzzi made 26 saves for the shutout.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

As COVID continues to impact HS sports, NJSIAA amends rules for winter season

The association approved the measures unanimously at its Executive Committee meeting. The 60-percent rule relaxed to allow for schedule changes: The NJSIAA is relaxing the 60-percent rule, which states that teams must play 60 percent of their games against in-state opponents in order to qualify for the state tournament. The alteration now allows any schedule where the original intent was to comply with that rule. “To qualify for a waiver, a school must be able to show that its original schedule, as of the competition start date, had enough NJ-based competition that would have met or exceeded the 60 percent requirement,” the revision reads.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy