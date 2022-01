At the end of Sunday night’s WWE live event in Boston, MA, Roman Reigns broke character and thanked the fans for attending the show in a promo. Reigns said the following:. “I’d like to take this time to thank you guys for coming out. We all know what’s going on with this pandemic, I just want you all to stay safe. I want you to protect yourselves and then we can see you all next time. Also, goodnight and thank you.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO