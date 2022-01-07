ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Box containing private medical records dumped in Phoenix alley

By Clayton Klapper
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOn4I_0df8vOlT00

Phoenix police now have it in their custody, but the mystery still remains… Who is responsible for a box of medical records a man found dumped in the alleyway behind his home?

The man, who lives near 24th Street and Cactus Road, says he and his wife often clean the alley behind their home because people are constantly dumping their trash.

Recently, he says he discovered a box containing medical records with sensitive information, like people’s social security numbers, dumped along with the rest of the trash.

The man and his wife picked up the box and documents, worried they could end up in the wrong hands. They contacted police, who took possession of the box and say it will be held as evidence.

So far it is unclear how the box ended up in the alley or who dumped it there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
ABC15 Arizona

Mesa police: Suspect with knife shot by officers

A man has died at the hospital after he was shot by Mesa officers Monday evening. Mesa police say officers responded to McKellips Road east of Country Club Drive around 6:30 p.m. after receiving two 911 calls: one for a person with a knife and another for the sound of a gunshot.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy