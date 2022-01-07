‘See for Me’ home-alone thriller well worth watching

Sophie’s blindness is certainly at the center of the film’s plot, but not in the ways we’re perhaps used to dealing with a disabled character. A close friend and fellow skier wishes she would entrust him to lead her down the slopes again using a system where he verbally guides her down hills. But she was an Olympic hopeful, and she rejects his offers repeatedly despite missing skiing tremendously. Which doesn’t mean she doesn’t require his help for other things, including getting oriented in the home of a new client (a recent divorcee, played by Laura Vandervoort) for whom she’s cat-sitting. Refusing help from the homeowner, she video-calls her friend, turns her phone around, and has him guide her through the house, including into the wine cellar, where she quickly pockets a pricey bottle that she believes the owner will never miss and that she can sell for a lot of cash. And even if she does, she’d never suspect the blind girl who’s looking after her cat.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO