Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. I have a confession: even though I have written a book about zombies and co-host a podcast that is dedicated to the proposition that “Alien” is the greatest genre film ever made, I am not a real fan of the horror genre. I remember watching the original “Poltergeist” as a child and needing to keep the lights on that night. Beyond the meta-horror of “Scream” or “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” no other subcategory of the genre intrigued me: not the slasher films of the 1980s, not the indie-horror phenomena of the naughts, not the nihilism that encompasses many horror films of the last decade.

