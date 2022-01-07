ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Threats against Colorado Secretary of State on the rise since Jan. 6 riots

By Joshua Short
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shlHW_0df8tqy300

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol and the country continues to feel its ripple effects.

Five people died from what happened on that day in Washington, hundreds have been arrested and charged in connection to the insurrection and a joint U.S. Justice Department and House Select Committee investigation is ongoing.

This comes as elected officials across the nation have seen an uptick in threats against their offices, including Colorado’s Secretary of State, Jena Griswold. Griswold said that she’s been targeted with hundreds of threats by phone, text messages, emails and social media since the storming of the Capitol one year ago.

Biden touring Marshall Fire scene: What we know about Friday’s visit

“Jan. 6 was a dark day in American history,” Griswold said. “The attack on Jan. 6 did not stop. It changed, it turned into an attack on the right to vote, confidence in elections and the administrations.”

“We’re seeing these attacks across the nation, including in our great state,” she said, adding: “we have the gold standard of election administration.”

The secretary has also seen attacks, all the while having the number of threats made against her continue to climb.

“It’s hard to say, hundreds if not thousands. The threats have been so abundant that state patrols were not able to track all of them because there were so many,” she explained, saying that state officials are continuing to investigate those threats. Her office tells FOX31 they are not aware of any arrests at this time but, Griswold said she will not be intimidated.

Jan. 6: The latest on the Colorado defendants

“I won’t be stopped. I’ll continue to serve the people of Colorado so that every eligible voter can have their voice heard.”

The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan law and policy institute, released a report last summer that shows one in three election officials feel unsafe because of their job.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 16

Guest
5d ago

Who are the 5 people who died on Jan. 6th last year. In actuality, there was only Ashley Babbitt who was shot by a capitol police officer. And our Secretary of State should be answering questions about what occurred in Grand County and HER role in voter suppression. She discusses me!

Reply
5
Terri L Howard
5d ago

“we have the gold standard of election administration”… really ? Why did unregistered people receive ballots? People that had never voted before? I have been asking this question since the election and still no answer.

Reply(5)
4
Linda Marie Garcia
5d ago

Don't these Extremists realize that they are diverting Democracy by their actions & walking into the clutches of Authoritarianism?

Reply(2)
4
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Kdvr#U S Justice Department#House Select Committee#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Politics
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy