Jaylon Johnson Welcomes Final Exam

By Gene Chamberlain
 6 days ago

Jaylon Johnson in the course of 16 games has made the transition from talented rookie to one of the Bears defensive leaders.

All it took was preparing thoroughly to take on the most difficult challenge each week of guarding the opposition's top receiver, and letting other Bears see it happening.

"For me I felt like the biggest thing was coming into the season knowing what I needed to be better at, what was my role and how I could be better at that," Johnson said.

With this came the natural role of leader.

"So just throughout the year, just being able to prepare at a high level, being able to play at a high level I feel boosted my confidence a lot and boosted my teammates' confidence in me and what I can do, and then being able to trust and believe in what I'm saying and what I'm doing out on the field," Johnson said. "So I feel like it all ties in together, being able to take care of my role and what Im supposed to do, and then being able to help guys out as well, being able to have a voice on the defense and have people have a heightened trust in me."

Defenses have been less willing to test Johnson, and he has nine pass defenses compared to 15 last year when he was the cornerback to be picked on while Kyle Fuller was still with the team.

Despite facing the best receiver each week, Johnson has still given up the same number of touchdown passes he allowed all last season. According to NFL stat partner Sportrader, he has allowed five TD passes.

"One thing that sticks out for me is his preparation," defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. "I think he's really understanding how to prepare at the outside and really understanding all the tips and tells that we give him. Whether it's alignment, split, who it is, formation, he's seeing the bigger picture. So I think that's been a big jump for him.

"And I think the next jump for any of these guys as they continue to grow in the system, is to keep learning it and keep learning more roles in more spots and I think that will be a good balance for him."

Johnson talked about this earlier in the year when he discussed playing in the slot more than he has to date.

He'll get quite the final exam for this season on Sunday because he'll be part of covering Justin Jefferson. The Bears secondary without Johnson or any other starter held Jefferson to four receptions and the Vikings to 61 net passing yards. Duplicating that in the dome at Minnesota won't be easy.

Johnson is still a bit bitter about his last missed chance to face Jefferson, when he joined 13 Bears teammates as a late entry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“I missed it a lot considering the preparation I put in that week, going through watching film, practicing, seeing certain things," Johnson said. "Just having that taken away from me at the last minute was pretty hurtful considering that I wanted that matchup and that was something I'd been looking forward to.

"But this week it's no different; just going out preparing the right way, watching film. My preparation will take care of itself."

It's what put him in this position in the first place.

