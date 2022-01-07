ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: James Corden tests positive, cancels ‘Late Late Show’ episodes

 5 days ago
Late-night television host James Corden on Thursday announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 as tapings of program, “The Late Late Show,” were shelved for the next few days.

Corden, 42, announced his diagnosis in a social media post, saying “I just tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine. The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x.”

Corden follows several other late-night hosts who have tested positive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Late Night” host Seth Meyers announced two days ago that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled his shows for the upcoming week, The New York Times reported.

Jimmy Fallon, the host of “The Tonight Show,” said that he had tested positive during a holiday break, the newspaper reported. Fallon returned to the program this week.

“The Late Late Show,” will air repeat broadcasts through Jan. 17, the Times reported.

Ian Karmel, a head writer for “The Late Late Show,” poked fun at Corden in a Twitter post: “I told him it was hacky to do this after Fallon and Seth both did it, but whatever.”

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

