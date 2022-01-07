Massachusetts Native Boldy’s First Career Goal Lifts Wild Over Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks will begin the process of terminating Evander Kane’s contract and Kane will become a UFA. What happens next? Could the Calgary Flames be among the interested teams? Meanwhile, one scribe suggests the Edmonton Oilers should go after a power forward on the Montreal Canadiens roster and the Boston Bruins may skip Tuukka Rask playing in the AHL altogether. Finally, what was the plan for Nick Ritchie when he got waived by the Toronto Maple Leafs? So too, what is the plan for Petr Mrazek now that he’s back and ready to play?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO