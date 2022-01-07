ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 6, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjsl5_0df8t47m00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ella Goodrich scored 21 points to lead host Fieldcrest to a 64-34 win over LeRoy on Thursday.

The Knights, who are 19-0, also got 15 points from Ashlyn May and 13 from Kaitlin White.

Normal Community, Richwoods, Eureka, Elmwood, Dee-Mack and Midwest Central also won girls basketball games Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Elmwood Girls In Search of Banner Season

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Gregg Meyers was pretty sure he’d have a good team this year. But he wasn’t sure the team would win 16 of its first 19 games and capture the Lee Westerman Holiday Classic title in Princeville over Christmas. “I think I might be surprised to be 16-3,” the Elmwood girls basketball […]
ELMWOOD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Highlights for Jan. 8, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria High, Notre Dame and Normal Community girls basketball teams are among the winners in high school action Saturday. In boys hoops, Metamora and East Peoria are winners in our highlights. Enjoy the video!
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Boys Hoops Roundup For Jan. 7, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In a battle at the top of the Heart Of Illinois Conference standings, El-Paso Gridley picked up an impressive road win at Eureka, 55-46 to improve to 5-0 in HOI play. Other winners include: Normal Community, Notre Dame, Peoria High, Normal West, Richwoods, Washington, Dee-Mack, Brimfield and Elmwood. Enjoy the highlights!
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmwood, IL
City
Peoria, IL
City
Eureka, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Canton’s Boomer Grigsby Chosen for College Football Hall of Fame

IRVING, Texas (WMBD/WYZZ) — Boomer Grigsby has gone from Canton, Illinois to the College Football Hall of Fame. Grigsby, The former Illinois State ll-American, was selected in the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class, announced by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Monday. The induction ceremony will be Dec. 6. The […]
IRVING, TX
WMBD/WYZZ

Morton Ready for Coach’s Return But Played Well Without Him Last Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Dakota Neisen found himself in an interesting predicament last week. The Morton girls basketball assistant coach became the interim coach of the Lady Potters when he learned head coach Bob Becker would have to quarantine away from his team the week of the State Farm Classic. Thankfully we have a great […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Road update

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD)–While Peoria’s main roads are fine, some of the side streets and residential areas remain drizzled with ice and snow from two weeks of winter weather. Sie Maroon the Peoria Public Work’s Deputy Director of Operations says the weather hasn’t helped despite using a different strategy to deal with the slick conditions the […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Better Late Than Never, PND Girls Deliver For Christmas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s one of the favorite days of the year for the Notre Dame Irish. “We turn on music, wrap the gifts. We had practice this morning, then we do this,” said senior Clare Deiters. Deiters is talking about her team’s Christmas project. Getting gifts for about 75 families in Peoria. Coats, […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prep Sports Recap#Knights#Normal Community#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

ISU postpones Wednesday’s home game with Loyola

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State’s home game against Loyola on Wednesday is off. ISU announced it “has determined it is unable to compete in Wednesday’s (Jan. 5) home men’s basketball game against Loyola,” in a statement released Monday afternoon. The game has been postponed and the Missouri Valley Conference will attempt to reschedule the […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Meiss Trio Enjoying Family Reunion at EPG

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There’s a new, but familiar face on Nathaniel Meiss’ coaching staff at El Paso-Gridley this year. Nathaniel’s father and IBCA Hall of Famer Tim Meiss has joined the Titans bench as an assistant. “This summer he was around all the time, I thought, well, we’ll get him in here to […]
EL PASO, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Civic Center ranked #70 top theater worldwide for ticket sales

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local theater has received global recognition. Entertainment magazine Pollstar ranked the Peoria Civic Center the 70th best theater in the world. The ranking is based on ticket sales between November 2020 and November 2021. According to Pollstar, the venue’s theater sold 22,701 tickets during that time frame. The Civic Center […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Back Home, IWU Cherishes ‘Star Treatment’ it Received in New York

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Yes, the Illinois Wesleyan Titans felt like tourists in New York last week. “We went to Times Square, the Rockefeller Tree, 9/11 Memorial, and Ellis Island,” said senior guard Cory Noe. But the players also felt like stars after beating then-Number 1 ranked Yeshiva, 73-59, in a highly-anticipated showdown of Division […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Holiday Tournament Directors Weather COVID Storm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Each time his phone buzzed, Barry Gurvey was afraid to answer the call. “Anytime the phone rings you’re nervous,” said Gurvey. It’s never good news.” Gurvey, the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament director, saw three teams pull out of the 16-team Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament before it even started. And he wasn’t […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

That Guy’s Secret; clothing, accessories for the modern man

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s no secret that That Guy’s Secret maintains a robust inventory of clothing and accessories for the modern man. […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Holiday Tournament Roundup for Dec. 27, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Enjoy highlights from the first day of high school basketball holiday tournaments from all across central Illinois! The Normal Community, Peoria High, Metamora, El Paso-Gridley, Morton and Elmwood boys are winners, plus the Peoria High, Morton and Washington girls.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

404
Followers
341
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy