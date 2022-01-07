Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 6, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Ella Goodrich scored 21 points to lead host Fieldcrest to a 64-34 win over LeRoy on Thursday.
The Knights, who are 19-0, also got 15 points from Ashlyn May and 13 from Kaitlin White.
Normal Community, Richwoods, Eureka, Elmwood, Dee-Mack and Midwest Central also won girls basketball games Thursday.
