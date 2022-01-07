Jets win in shootout over Kenai River in an NAHL Midwest Division game Thursday

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Jets worked overtime for two points Thursday night.

Jan Lasak got the only goal of a shootout and Michael D’Orazio stopped 42 shots to lead Janesville to a 4-3 win over Kenai River in an NAHL Midwest Division game at the Janesville Ice Arena.

The Jets led 3-1 after one period on goals from AJ Casperson, Arsenii Smekhnov and Cy LeClerc, but the Brown Bears tied it with goals in second and third periods.

Game two of the three-game series is tonight.

JANESVILLE 4, KENAI RIVER 3 (SO)

Kenai River 1 1 1 0—3

Janesville 3 0 0 0—3

First Period

J—AJ Casperson (Mack Keryluk, Spencer Kring) 6:35. KR—Bryce Monrean (Gramm McCormack, Cole Dubicki) 11:10. J— Arsenii Smekhnov (William Gustavsson, Robby Newton) 19:01. J—Cy LeClerc (Will Troutwine) 19:35.

Second Period

KR—Kaden Hjelm (Carter Green, Kevin Marx Noren), pp, 12:10.

Third Period

KR—Caden Triggs (Cole Dubicki, Marx Noren), pp, 16:22.

Shootout goal—Jan Lasak (J)

Saves—Tommy Aitken (KR) 22, Michael D’Orazio (J) 42.