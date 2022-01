In terms of acting as caretakers of planet Earth for future generations, we must refine the definition. "When we tackle obstacles, we find hidden reserves of courage and resilience we did not know we had." – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Indian aerospace scientist According to Merriam-Webster and Verywell Mind, resilience is the ability to recover quickly from illness, change or misfortune, and is what gives people the psychological strength to cope with stress and hardship. And how does resilience relate to sustainability? To answer that we must first agree on what "sustainability" means. Broadly put it is the...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO