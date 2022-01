It came to our attention that in mid December Avid announced the end of Pro Tools First, their free version of Pro Tools. The following announcement was made on the DUC:. Pro Tools | First has been discontinued. There are no new downloads or new licenses. Existing users of Pro Tools First (that have Pro Tools | First in their Avid and iLok accounts) will be able to continue using the product and work on their projects. For a limited time, Pro Tools | First will remain available to schools in the Avid Learning Academy program.

