Breadcrumbing is the cowards’ way to avoid deep inner work. It is when people ‘test the waters' and ‘check up on an ex’ to see if the ex still loves them. When giving breadcrumbs, the narcissist might still be in the devalue phase, not ready to discard you yet. Because it is still an annoyance to them and they still find benefits in keeping you close by.

29 DAYS AGO