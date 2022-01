Jon Rahm describes himself as someone who has “golf on my mind 24/7.” And the golf-on-my-mind-24/7er needed to take both those numbers down. It was the middle of last October, and after a missed cut at the Andalucia Masters in his native Spain, which had followed the Ryder Cup, and 21 tournaments in 2021, and his first major championship, not to mention the birth of his first child, and two positive Covid tests, Rahm said “this is the first time in my life that I don’t want to see a golf club.”

