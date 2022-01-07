ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Easiest hole on PGA Tour once again living up to its softball reputation

By Alan Bastable
Golf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a regular golf-watcher, you can probably picture many of the toughest holes on Tour: the meaty par-4 closers at Bay Hill and Quail Hollow; the recently lengthened par-4 5th at Augusta National; the 233-yard par-3 11th at Torrey Pines South. Bruisers all of them. But what...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

Cameron Smith’s girlfriend Jordan Ontiveros: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 7 — Cameron Smith is now a multi-time PGA Tour winner, with the Aussie winning the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions to join his two wins in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and another in the Sony Open in Hawaii. He first won on the PGA Tour at the 2017 New Orleans team-based event, taking the title with Jonas Blixt in surprising fashion.
GOLF
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Golf.com

Brandel Chamblee attacked a famous golf myth — here’s why he’s right

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help raise your golf IQ and play smarter, better golf. It only took one week of the 2022 golf season to see one of the greatest performances of the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is "BETTER THAN ME" admits Jon Rahm

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is much a better golfer at the age of 12 than Jon Rahm was at the same stage of his career, admits the World No.1. Rahm, who finished second behind new PGA Tour record winner Cameron Smith at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday, admits he would also love to one day experience playing golf with his own son Kepa just as the Woods' did at the PNC Championship recently.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Augusta National#Toc#Eagle
Golf Digest

Is pro golf broken? Greg Norman has been saying so for years

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. The subject of this week’s Local Knowledge, Golf Digest’s narrative podcast, is a complicated figure in our game: Greg Norman. His golf accomplishments are beyond reproach—two major championships, more than six years as the world’s No. 1 player and a wide range of successful off-course business pursuits. Our episode, however, focuses not on Norman’s playing or marketing prowess but his three-decade battle with the PGA Tour. In October, Norman was named CEO of LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-funded entity planning a new tour that would compete with the PGA Tour for top-level talent.
GOLF
Golf.com

How does 34 under happen? It starts with Tiger, says Jon Rahm

It didn’t feel great for Jon Rahm to break the PGA Tour scoring record by two, only to lose the How Low Can You Go Open on Sunday. In fact, as he said, it felt weird. Thirty-three under is supposed to get it done everywhere. Even on the wide fairways and soft greens on an island in the Pacific Ocean. But Rahm didn’t get it done — he lost by one to Cameron Smith — and he was understandably left with more questions than answers about how it felt.
GOLF
Golf.com

When Danielle Kang was struggling with a fairway wood, Butch Harmon gave her this advice

Fairway woods can be confoundingly difficult to hit — even for professionals. Just ask Danielle Kang. The 29-year-old LPGA star has always been refreshingly candid about her struggles with her game, and on this week’s episode of Off Course with Claude Harmon, Kang and her coach, Butch Harmon, told a hilarious story about what Butch suggested Kang do when she told him she was having problems with her 3-wood.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Awful Announcing

Longtime golf reporter and analyst Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

Longtime golf broadcaster and journalist Tim Rosaforte has died. He spent decades covering the game of golf, including a long run at Golf Channel from 2007 to his retirement in 2019, after he began suffering memory loss that was eventually diagnosed as Alzheimer’s. Rosaforte was remembered immediately and fondly by members of golf media and media in general.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tim Rosaforte, former Golf Digest writer and noted TV analyst, dies at 66

Tim Rosaforte, a senior writer at Golf Digest for more than 20 years and a former Golf Channel broadcaster, died Tuesday of complications from Alzheimer’s Disease in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., according to longtime family friend Craig Dolch. He was 66 years old. Born Oct. 25, 1955, in Mount...
Golf.com

What it’s like to shoot one of the best scores ever — and NOT win

Dateline, Kapalua, Hawaii. Jon Rahm, behind no round worse than seven-under 66, and after a third-round 61, the best score ever on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, won the Tournament of Champions behind a 33-under total, the lowest 72-hole score in relation to par in the history of the PGA Tour. One stroke behind, in second, was Matt Jones, whose 32-under total also bested the previous scoring mark.
GOLF
KHON2

Smith sets PGA Tour record and outlasts Rahm at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — No one ever finished more under par in PGA Tour history than Cameron Smith, and he never could appreciate it until his final birdie putt Sunday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Not with Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, on his heels every step of the way. […]
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, especially among a field full of champions. Just ask this week’s winner, Cameron Smith. The 28-year-old Aussie earned his second win in Hawaii on Sunday in record-setting fashion, setting a PGA Tour scoring mark at 34 under to win the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first event of the new year. Smith made Kapalua’s Plantation Course look like a pitch-and-putt all week, capping off a wire-to-wire win with an 8-under 65 on Sunday to claim the top prize of $1,476,000.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy